Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Personal Protective Equipment Market to Reach USD 34.22 Billion by 2031 | 3M, DuPont, Ansell, MSA, and 37 Key Players Profiled | Arizton

Arizton report highlights smart PPE adoption, industrial safety trends, regional growth opportunities, competitive benchmarking, and market forecasts through 2031.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is expected to reach USD 34.22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period.

The market continues to gain growth as workplace safety regulations become more stringent across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, oil & gas, chemicals, and logistics. Increasing awareness of employee protection, expanding industrial activity, and stronger compliance standards are expected to continue supporting PPE demand globally.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

Pages- 163

Region- 5

Company- 37

Segment-5

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 34.22 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 23.40 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 6.54 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments Covered Product, Protection, Application, End-User, and Geography

Smart PPE is Transforming Workplace Safety Across Industrial Environments

The growing emphasis on proactive workplace safety and real-time hazard prevention is increasing the adoption of smart PPE solutions across industrial environments.

Unlike conventional protective equipment, smart PPE integrates IoT sensors, AI-enabled analytics, and connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G to support real-time worker monitoring, predictive alerts, and enhanced hazard detection.

According to research published by IRE Journals in February 2025, integrating smart PPE solutions can reduce workplace accidents by up to 40% and improve safety compliance by nearly 30%. Supported by increasing industrial digitalization and connected workplace initiatives, demand for smart PPE is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

North America Holds the Largest PPE Market Share Supported by Expanding Industrial Activity

North America accounted for over 36% of the global PPE market share, supported by strict workplace safety regulations, expanding industrial activity, and manufacturing reshoring efforts.

The region continues to witness strong demand across healthcare, construction, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Healthcare systems in North America have also transitioned from emergency pandemic procurement toward maintaining stable PPE inventories, creating a more consistent long-term demand base.

The U.S. remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market, supported by infrastructure investments, increasing smart PPE adoption, and domestic manufacturing expansion.

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Hand Protection Segment Leads as Regional PPE Demand Evolves

North America: Growth is centered heavily around oil, gas, and regulatory compliance.

Growth is centered heavily around oil, gas, and regulatory compliance. Asia-Pacific (APAC): Demand is driven by infrastructure and commercial construction projects.

Demand is driven by infrastructure and commercial construction projects. Middle East & Africa (MEA): Procurement is dominated by the upstream energy and utility sectors.

Procurement is dominated by the upstream energy and utility sectors. Global Logistics: The rising trade of temperature-sensitive biologics (like vaccines) has expanded cold-storage infrastructure, driving the demand for specialized thermal protective garments.

Recent Developments Shaping the Personal Protective Equipment Market

In March 2026, DuPont introduced a specialized disposable garment engineered for designed for cleanrooms, containment, and other high-hazard environments.

introduced a specialized disposable garment engineered for designed for cleanrooms, containment, and other high-hazard environments. In January 2026, Ansell Ltd introduced the TouchNTuff 93-800. This innovative single-use glove is engineered to provide a minimum of 15 minutes of protection against acetone exposure.

introduced the TouchNTuff 93-800. This innovative single-use glove is engineered to provide a minimum of 15 minutes of protection against acetone exposure. In October 2025, 3M introduced the 3M PELTOR WS ALERT XPV Headset MRX21A1WS7. These solar-powered headsets provide robust communication solutions with Bluetooth MultiPoint technology and noise-cancelling microphones.

introduced the 3M PELTOR WS ALERT XPV Headset MRX21A1WS7. These solar-powered headsets provide robust communication solutions with Bluetooth MultiPoint technology and noise-cancelling microphones. In September 2025, MSA Safety Incorporated launched the V-Gard H2 Full Brim Safety Type 2 Helmet. It provides enhanced lateral impact protection. It is designed for workers needing extra debris and sun protection.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

Product : The disposable segment accounted for the largest market share of around 64%.

: The disposable segment accounted for the largest market share of around 64%. Protection : The hand protection segment dominated and held the largest market share in 2025

: The hand protection segment dominated and held the largest market share in 2025 Application : The chemical protection segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.78%

: The chemical protection segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.78% End-User : The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

: The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Geography: North America dominates the global PPE market, accounting for over 36% of the market share.

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List Of Key Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Companies Profiles

Key Vendors

3M

Protective Industrial Products, Inc

Ansell Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

MSA Worldwide, LLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Uvex Safety Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Radians Inc.

Showa Group

Moldex-Metric

Mallcom India Ltd.

MCR Safety

Alexandra

ASATEX AG

Avon Technologies plc

Bennett Safetywear

Cardinal Health

COFRA S.r.l.

Dynarex Corporation

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Globus Global Safety

Gore-Tex

JSP Ltd

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd

Sioen

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Superior Glove Works Ltd.

Wenass

Wurth Group

Sioen Industries

Portwest

Shaanxi Dursafety Materials Co.,Ltd (Dursafety)

Bullard

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Brazil Safety Brands

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global personal protective equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the global personal protective equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global personal protective equipment market?

Which region dominates the global personal protective equipment market?

Which protection segment provides more business opportunities in the global personal protective equipment market?

Who are the key vendors in the global personal protective equipment market?

About Us:

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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