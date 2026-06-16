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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 16:30 Uhr
257 Leser
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Marconi Technologies selected to deliver Orion X650 tactical radios to Polish military

Capability will deliver secure, mobile connectivity on NATO's eastern flank

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marconi Technologies and Polish defense integrator Enamor International have been selected to deliver Orion X650 high-capacity MANET radios to the Polish military, providing a survivable, mobile backhaul for 5G-enabled communications. Multi-year deliveries will begin later this year.

The contract directly supports Poland's defense investment priorities under the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, accelerating the country's military modernization along NATO's eastern flank.

The Orion X650 is a sixth-generation software-defined tactical radio built for high-throughput communications in contested environments. It's designed for missions demanding frequency agility and survivability, whether on the move or at the quick halt. With four RF ports, it can be configured as either two independent radio channels - replacing two networked radios - or a single channel supporting 4x4 MIMO to maximize performance and resilience. Its ruggedized design ensures reliable operation across air, land and sea.

For the Polish defense forces, the X650 will serve as the data transport backbone connecting 5G-enabled C2 nodes, extending mobile broadband capability to forward and dispersed units while maintaining resilience against electronic warfare threats.

"Poland's commitment to building sovereign, resilient defense capabilities matches our outlook as a Canadian-headquartered company," said Alain Cohen, CEO of Marconi Technologies. "Selecting our Polish partners Enamor International to deliver the Orion X650 on NATO's eastern flank is not simply a contract win for both companies; it is a statement that like-minded allies, investing seriously in their own defense, can find real partners across industrial bases."

The selection follows extensive in-country trials, during which Orion radios operating on drones, vehicles, and fixed positions validated interoperability, throughput, and operational flexibility across dispersed locations throughout Poland.

The partnership between Marconi and Enamor International positions both companies to support Poland's broader tactical communications modernization as SAFE-funded programs advance through 2030.

About Marconi Technologies

Marconi Technologies is a veteran-run defense technology company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with development and manufacturing operations across Canada, the UK and the USA. Marconi develops and manufactures advanced, dual-use communications systems across the full tactical spectrum, from line-of-sight tactical radios to beyond-line-of-sight troposcatter and satellite communications to empower decision and enable autonomy. The company has delivered thousands (and counting) of systems to NATO and allied forces worldwide.

Contact: Fabrice Giguère, Swell Communications, fabrice@swellcommunications.ca, 514 262-2437

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marconi-technologies-selected-to-deliver-orion-x650-tactical-radios-to-polish-military-302801874.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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