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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 16:34 Uhr
189 Leser
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Supercell Oy: Joe Jonas and Hay Day Drop the Song of the Summer, "The Cozy Anthem"

  • The global superstar brings the cozy vibes to the farm with a new spin on the mobile farming game's iconic theme song.
  • "The Cozy Anthem" kicks off a virtual music festival, inviting millions to create a shared summer soundtrack in Hay Day, running June 16 through June 30, and across social media.

HD Fest Joe Jonas

HELSINKI, Finland, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, mobile farming game Hay Day has teamed up with singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas to debut "The Cozy Anthem," an original track inspired by the game's iconic theme song. Jonas transformed the beloved melody into a full lyrical track, marking the start of a community-forward music experience that invites players to slow down and embrace the cozy.

"The Cozy Anthem" marks the kick-off of a two-week virtual music festival across in-game experiences in Hay Day and on social media, inviting fans to remix their own Cozy Anthem in-game. Headlined by Jonas, the festival also spotlights a wide range of emerging, digital-first artists as supporting acts.

"With everything I've got going on, it's not always easy to find a moment to disconnect. Hay Day has become one of those little escapes where I can relax, have fun, and recharge. There's something strangely satisfying about checking on your farm before checking your emails," said Joe Jonas. "I loved getting to put my own twist on the Hay Day theme song, and I'm excited for everyone to hear 'The Cozy Anthem,' make it their own, and hopefully join me on the farm."

Starting June 16th, Jonas' "The Cozy Anthem" will play across every farm in Hay Day, turning the entire game world into a shared summer soundtrack. Clickable music notes will float around players' farms as they tend to them, tied to global community milestones that unlock 13 playable note-inspired decorations to keep forever. Players will also be the first to unlock exclusive access to 'Cozy Covers' of the anthem directly in their community inbox.

From June 18 through June 30, fans can join in directly by creating their own versions of "The Cozy Anthem" in a custom web experience and share their renditions on TikTok. Players can also purchase an exclusive in-game Cozy Jukebox decoration in-game, which plays "The Cozy Anthem," a collectible keepsake that lets the anthem live on long after the festival ends.

"Hay Day has always been a feel-good place to recharge, unwind, and Joe Jonas has brought this energy to life through song with 'The Cozy Anthem,'" said Maya Hofree, Hay Day General Manager. "We're excited to bring the Hay Day community and new players together to take part in this music festival and cannot wait to hear all the unique covers of this cozy song."

Hay Day is free-to-play and can be downloaded on any iOS or Android device.

For more information, please contact supercellus@wearetheromans.com.

About Supercell
Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

A photo and a video accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4843494-5b6f-4f56-a79c-5c01d48e0a48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44c54a97-a424-4572-a352-e2162a5e7700


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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