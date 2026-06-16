Fenchurch Advisory Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Broadhaven Capital Partners, a leading independent advisory firm to the financial technology and financial services sectors in North America.

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Fenchurch is one of the most respected investment banking advisory firms dedicated exclusively to the financial services sector. With offices in London, New York and Paris, Fenchurch provides trusted, independent advice to corporates and financial sponsors across insurance, asset and wealth management, banking, and specialty finance. In 2025, Fenchurch advised on 27 transactions, ranking as the number one adviser to the financial services sector in the UK and Europe.

Founded in 2009, Broadhaven has established itself as a premier investment bank advising corporates and financial sponsors on M&A, capital raising, and strategic transactions, with distinctive capabilities at the intersection of financial services and technology. It has a team of 40 professionals with offices in New York and Chicago that have advised on over 125 completed transactions with a combined value in excess of US$100 billion. Broadhaven's senior leadership team will join as partners of the combined firm and Gerard von Dohlen, Broadhaven's co-founder, will join the board of directors.

This combination represents a significant step in Fenchurch's development, with the support of its strategic partner Natixis CIB, to build the preeminent scale international advisory firm dedicated to financial services. Broadhaven adds a complementary North American franchise, with deep relationships and sector expertise in financial technology, asset and wealth management, market infrastructure and private capital raising. The combination will materially accelerate Fenchurch's expansion in the United States, the largest financial services market, and enhance its ability to support clients at a time of heightened cross-border activity, regulatory change and technological evolution.

The combined firm will have more than 110 investment bankers dedicated to the financial services sector, including 30 Senior Managing Directors and Managing Directors, across offices in London, New York, Chicago and Paris. Clients will benefit from deep sub sector expertise, wider geographic coverage and enhanced transatlantic execution capabilities, while continuing to receive the expert, independent, senior-led advice that defines both firms.

Malik Karim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fenchurch, said: "We have admired Broadhaven for many years, sharing similar values centred around client focus, and we are delighted to have persuaded them to join us. Together, we will strengthen several of our most important sub sector franchises and create an international advisory firm dedicated exclusively to financial services and financial technology. Building up our presence in the United States has been a strategic priority for Fenchurch. Broadhaven is a rare fit, geographically, culturally and in terms of sub sector coverage, materially enhancing our ability to support clients in Europe and the US."

Gerard von Dohlen, Co-Founder and Partner of Broadhaven, added: "The combination with Fenchurch marks a strategic milestone for Broadhaven and creates a compelling opportunity for our clients and colleagues. Since founding Broadhaven, we have built our firm on a deeply held set of beliefs that senior-led advice, deep sector specialization and an enduring commitment to our clients is the model for long-term success. In Fenchurch, we have found a partner that both shares those values and a similar heritage of having founded leading financial services investment banks. Our combined firm will be the premier international advisor to the financial services sector and a platform poised for continued long-term expansion."

Mohamed Kallala, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis in charge of Corporate Investment Banking, said: "We are pleased to support Fenchurch in this important combination and to welcome the Broadhaven team to our international M&A advisory network. This transaction strengthens Fenchurch's position in the United States and in financial services, a core industry focus for Natixis CIB."

Notes to Editors

About Fenchurch Advisory Partners, LLP

Fenchurch Advisory Partners is an independent investment banking advisory firm focused exclusively on the financial services sector. It acts for leading corporates and financial sponsors as a trusted adviser on M&A, capital raisings and shareholder activism across insurance, asset and wealth management, banking, and specialist finance. It operates out of offices in London, New York and Paris. Fenchurch is an independently-managed affiliate of Natixis CIB, part of Groupe BPCE. For more information, please visit: www.fenchurchadvisory.com.

About Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC

Broadhaven Capital Partners is an independent investment banking firm and a leading adviser to financial services companies in North America. The firm provides M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to clients across financial technology, asset and wealth management, market infrastructure and the broader financial services sector. For more information, please visit: www.broadhaven.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Felix Meston, Seven Dials City, felix@sevendialscity.com +44 7841518337

William Clutterbuck, H/Advisors, william.clutterbuck@h-advisors.global +44 7785292617

Rachel Cohen, H/Advisors, rachel.cohen@h-advisors.global +44 7557178196