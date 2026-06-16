Kenvue, Maker of Neutrogena, Aveeno, OGX, and Zyrtec, Beats 2025 Packaging Goal, Demonstrates Continued Progress With More Sustainable Innovation

Annual report offers details of how Kenvue is delivering its Healthy Lives Mission with a focus on enabling healthier outcomes for people and the planet.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Kenvue released its 2025 Healthy Lives Mission Report today, the Company's third annual report, with an update on its sustainability strategy, goals, and commitments. With its Healthy Lives Mission designed to put the extraordinary power of everyday care into action, the consumer health company reported progress across its focus on healthy people, healthy planet, and healthy products.

Through targeted efforts across product innovation, packaging solutions, public health and environmental stewardship, Kenvue reported disciplined progress across its commitments, including:

$50.0M of in-kind donations and $3.4M of cash contributions provided across the year, helping restore the dignity of everyday care for vulnerable and displaced people around the world.

450,000 students and 18,000 teachers educated on sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

41% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2GHG emissions from a 2020 base year , putting the company well on track to meet a 2030 goal of 42% reduction, aligned with its Climate Transition Plan, released this year as part of its annual report.

76% electricity now sourced from renewable sources across global Kenvue operations , on its way to meet a goal of 100% by 2030.

Continued reduction of virgin plastics by 33% from a 2020 base year , exceeding its goal of reducing 25% by 2025.

600+ product developers trained on the Sustainable Innovation Profiler, a patent-pending product sustainability assessment tool released in 2025, which helps measure and improve product performance for social and environmental factors.

As a dedicated consumer health company, Kenvue is people-centered and science-backed: improving quality of life today while ensuring a healthier, more resilient world for generations to come. Learn more here.

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SOURCE: Kenvue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kenvue-maker-of-neutrogenar-aveenor-ogxr-and-zyrtecr-beats-2025-packag-1178132