Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEHU | ISIN: US49177J1025 | Ticker-Symbol: J4D
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 14:06
15,785 Euro
+0,22 % +0,035
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KENVUE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENVUE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,82515,92518:04
15,79515,95518:04
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kenvue, Maker of Neutrogena, Aveeno, OGX, and Zyrtec, Beats 2025 Packaging Goal, Demonstrates Continued Progress With More Sustainable Innovation

Annual report offers details of how Kenvue is delivering its Healthy Lives Mission with a focus on enabling healthier outcomes for people and the planet.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Kenvue released its 2025 Healthy Lives Mission Report today, the Company's third annual report, with an update on its sustainability strategy, goals, and commitments. With its Healthy Lives Mission designed to put the extraordinary power of everyday care into action, the consumer health company reported progress across its focus on healthy people, healthy planet, and healthy products.

Through targeted efforts across product innovation, packaging solutions, public health and environmental stewardship, Kenvue reported disciplined progress across its commitments, including:

  • $50.0M of in-kind donations and $3.4M of cash contributions provided across the year, helping restore the dignity of everyday care for vulnerable and displaced people around the world.

  • 450,000 students and 18,000 teachers educated on sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

  • 41% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2GHG emissions from a 2020 base year, putting the company well on track to meet a 2030 goal of 42% reduction, aligned with its Climate Transition Plan, released this year as part of its annual report.

  • 76% electricity now sourced from renewable sources across global Kenvue operations, on its way to meet a goal of 100% by 2030.

  • Continued reduction of virgin plastics by 33% from a 2020 base year, exceeding its goal of reducing 25% by 2025.

  • 600+ product developers trained on the Sustainable Innovation Profiler, a patent-pending product sustainability assessment tool released in 2025, which helps measure and improve product performance for social and environmental factors.

As a dedicated consumer health company, Kenvue is people-centered and science-backed: improving quality of life today while ensuring a healthier, more resilient world for generations to come. Learn more here.

+++

Media Contact
Aman Singh
ASing030@kenvue.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Kenvue at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kenvue
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kenvue
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kenvue



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kenvue-maker-of-neutrogenar-aveenor-ogxr-and-zyrtecr-beats-2025-packag-1178132

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.