Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Black Banx publishes the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach the conclusion of the first half of 2026, I would like to personally thank all Black Banx shareholders, customers, employees, and business partners for their continued confidence and support. The remarkable growth of Black Banx over recent years demonstrates what can be achieved when innovation, technology, and a clear long-term vision come together.

The year 2025 was a transformational year for Black Banx. Following net profit of USD 3.6 billion in 2024, Black Banx increased net profit by more than 80% to USD 6.5 billion in 2025. During the same period, our customer base grew significantly, reaching 99.99 million customers worldwide by year-end. Revenue continued to expand, our global footprint strengthened, and our technology platform scaled successfully to support millions of new customers joining Black Banx across more than 180 countries.

These achievements are particularly meaningful because they were delivered while maintaining a disciplined approach to efficiency, innovation, compliance, and customer service. They are the result of years of investment in technology and the commitment of more than 10,000 professionals working every day to build one of the world's most advanced digital banking platforms.

The positive momentum has continued into 2026. During the first quarter alone, Black Banx generated revenue of USD 4.9 billion and net profit of USD 2.1 billion while adding more than 6.2 million new customers. Based on our performance to date and our current business pipeline, management is targeting approximately USD 22 billion in annual revenue and USD 8.5 billion in net profit for the full year 2026.

Once achieved, this would represent another year of exceptional growth and further demonstrate the scalability of the Black Banx business model. More importantly, it would reinforce our position as one of the largest and most profitable independent digital banking groups globally.

When I founded Black Banx, my objective was to create a truly global financial institution capable of providing modern banking services without the traditional geographic limitations that have historically excluded billions of people from the global financial system. Today, Black Banx serves customers on six continents and continues to expand its reach through technology-driven solutions, digital onboarding, cross-border payments, and innovative banking services.

While a potential IPO attracts significant attention, it is important to understand that management's focus extends far beyond any single transaction or valuation event.

As Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Black Banx, my objective is to build Black Banx into one of the world's most valuable financial technology companies, with a mid-term objective of creating a business capable of supporting a valuation in excess of $300 billion before the end of this decade.

This ambition is supported by several powerful long-term trends. Artificial intelligence is transforming financial services. Cross-border commerce continues to expand. Digital banking adoption is accelerating globally. Demand for efficient international payments remains strong. Financial inclusion remains one of the largest untapped opportunities in the global economy. Black Banx is uniquely positioned at the intersection of these trends.

The future of banking will belong to institutions that combine global reach, technological excellence, operational efficiency, and customer trust. Our strategy remains focused on strengthening each of these pillars while continuing to create value for Black Banx shareholders.

As Michael Gastauer, Founder and Chairman of Black Banx, I remain extremely optimistic about the future. The progress achieved over the past several years has exceeded many of our original expectations, yet I believe we are still in the early stages of realizing the full potential of Black Banx.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Black Banx team, thank you for your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the remainder of 2026 and sharing the next chapter of the Black Banx growth story with you.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301514

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency