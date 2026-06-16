Liberty Tax Earns Four 2026 Franchise Business Review Satisfaction Awards

Recognized as a Top Franchise for Culture, Women, Affordability, and Overall Franchisee Satisfaction

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Liberty Tax, one of North America's leading tax preparation franchise brands, today announced it has been recognized with four 2026 Franchise Business Review Satisfaction Awards, earning distinctions as a Top Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, Top Franchise for Women, and Top Low-Cost Franchise.

The awards are based entirely on feedback from franchise owners, who evaluate their franchisor on key areas including training and support, leadership, operations, franchisee community, and overall satisfaction. Franchise Business Review, a leading independent franchise research firm, analyzes thousands of franchisee surveys each year to identify the top-performing franchise brands across the industry.

These recognitions underscore Liberty Tax's ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive franchise culture, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, and delivering an accessible franchise model backed by comprehensive training and operational support.

"Receiving these awards is especially meaningful because they are based on the experiences and feedback of our franchise owners," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Liberty Tax. "Being recognized for our culture, our support of women in business, our affordability, and our overall franchise system reflects the strength of our franchise community and the dedication of our team. We are honored that our franchisees continue to place their trust in Liberty Tax and are proud to support their success."

Liberty Tax has built a nationwide network of franchise owners who serve their local communities with professional tax preparation and financial services. The company's franchise model is designed to help entrepreneurs enter business ownership with a proven system, ongoing support, and a recognizable national brand.

The complete list of 2026 Franchise Business Review award winners can be found at FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

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*This press release is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and only in jurisdictions where Liberty Tax is registered, exempt, or otherwise authorized to offer franchises. Awards are based on independent surveys of franchise owners conducted by Franchise Business Review. Results may vary and are based on franchisee responses during the survey period of 8/28/2025-9/30/2025.

Liberty Tax

(866) 871-1040

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SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-tax-earns-four-2026-franchise-business-review-satisfaction-a-1176640