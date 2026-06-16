Kevin Maloney of iTrustCapital named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Pacific Southwest Award winner

Kevin was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital was named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Pacific Southwest Award winner. Kevin was selected among nearly 1,000 program participants that included 592 finalists across 17 regions competing for the title.

Kevin Maloney brings nearly three decades of start-up and traditional finance experience across institutional investment management, compliance, business development, and capital markets roles, including positions at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and First American Financial's (FAF) Trust Company subsidiary. Kevin joined iTrustCapital in 2021 as SVP of Corporate Development and Capital Markets. In that role, he quickly made a meaningful impact, leading the company's Series A growth equity raise of $130 million at a $1.3 billion valuation. His ability to execute, build trust and a shared vision across the organization, and help bridge the gap between traditional finance with the emerging digital asset economy led to his appointment as Chief Strategy Officer and, later, Chief Executive Officer.

"Being named EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year is an incredible honor. I'm grateful to EY, the judges and, most importantly, the iTrustCapital team, whose dedication has made this recognition possible. We built iTrustCapital to help more people access alternative assets in a more secure and simple way, and I'm proud of the impact we've made as we continue creating better financial tools for investors. This award is another indication of the great success we have had and further validates the need for transparent, people-first approaches designed to bring alternative assets to new audiences."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Kevin will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum , where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies

Reid Hoffman & Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corp.

Saeju Jeong, Noom

Allison Ellsworth & Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra & Casey Morrison, Astera Labs Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number

Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Holly Thaggard & Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home Depot, Georgia Force

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Southwest region, sponsors also include Platinum sponsor: Vaco; Gold sponsors: ADP, Big Picture, Cooley (San Diego market) and Stradling (Orange County market) and Silver sponsor: Pierpont Communications (Arizona market).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy . EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

© 2026 Ernst & Young LLP.

All Rights Reserved.

ED None

This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, legal or professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

Contact:

Kona Bertolino

(562) 600-8399

info@itrustcapital.com

www.itrustcapital.com

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/kevin-maloney-of-itrustcapital-named-ey-us-entrepreneur-of-the-yearr-1176738