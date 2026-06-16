Victims' Recovery Law Center: Negligent Security Lawsuit Filed Against Apartment Management Company After Resident Shot Outside Philadelphia Building

The Victims' Recovery Law Center Secured Civil Financial Accountability for a Shooting Victim Whose Case Five Other Firms Turned Away - Demonstrating What Residential Negligent Security Claims Can Recover

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / A negligent security civil lawsuit filed against an apartment building management company on behalf of a Philadelphia shooting victim has resolved for a seven-figure confidential settlement. The Victims' Recovery Law Center , a civil litigation firm based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, filed the claim after five other law firms declined to pursue the case.

What Happened

A resident was shot outside his apartment building as he left to retrieve food for his son. Five law firms declined to pursue the case before The Victims' Recovery Law Center filed a civil lawsuit against the building's management company. The firm argued that the management company had failed to address known criminal activity on the property and that this failure created the foreseeable conditions in which the shooting occurred. The case resolved for a seven-figure confidential settlement.

Why the Management Company Was the Defendant

In civil shooting cases arising from residential properties, the individual perpetrator is rarely the defendant from whom meaningful financial recovery is possible. The management company responsible for the day-to-day operation and security of the building, however, carries commercial general liability insurance and bears direct civil responsibility where its specific failures contributed to foreseeable harm.

Under Pennsylvania law, an apartment management company can be held civilly liable where it undertook to provide a specific security measure - such as a security guard, a controlled access system, or a gated entrance - and that measure was negligently maintained or failed, and residents relied on it for their safety. The analysis focuses on the specific security commitments the management company made to residents and whether those commitments were honored.

This standard is different from and stricter than the standard applied to commercial properties such as bars, hotels, and shopping malls. For commercial properties, courts apply a broad foreseeability analysis examining prior incident history and the overall adequacy of security measures. For residential properties, the focus is on whether a specific provided security measure failed. The specific facts of this case supported the claim that the management company had failed to address known criminal activity that it was obligated to address.

Why Five Firms Declined the Case

Cases involving residential negligent security claims are among the most challenging in civil litigation. Many law firms decline them because they lack experience pursuing third-party liability claims in violent crime cases, or because they apply the commercial negligent security standard to residential properties and conclude, incorrectly, that no viable claim exists.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center was founded specifically to pursue complex, high-risk civil claims that other firms decline. The firm's practice is limited exclusively to civil recovery for crime victims, and it has the experience to evaluate residential negligent security claims on their specific facts rather than dismissing them based on a misapplication of the legal standard.

The seven-figure settlement in this case illustrates what careful analysis and persistent civil litigation can accomplish for shooting victims whose cases other firms turned away.

Third-Party Liability in Residential Shooting Cases

The Victims' Recovery Law Center handles civil claims on behalf of shooting victims and their families across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The firm focuses on identifying every legally responsible third party - including management companies, contracted security providers, and building owners - and pursuing full financial accountability through civil litigation.

Civil claims of this nature address a question that many shooting victims and their families do not realize is available to them: whether a party beyond the individual perpetrator bears legal responsibility for the conditions that made the shooting foreseeable. In residential settings, the answer turns on whether the management company made specific security commitments to residents and failed to fulfill them.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of violent crime and catastrophically injured plaintiffs. According to the firm, it represents more gun violence victims than any other civil litigation firm in Pennsylvania. Its practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime and does not prosecute criminal cases or represent criminal defendants.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.



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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/negligent-security-lawsuit-filed-against-apartment-management-co-1177887