Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich explains how the outside general counsel model for landlords and property owners in Southern California produces measurably different results than case-by-case legal engagement and why the structure of the relationship determines the quality of the outcomes it produces.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Most Los Angeles landlords treat legal representation the way they treat emergency services. They do not think about it until something has gone wrong, and when they call, they are already managing a problem that could have been prevented or contained at a significantly lower cost if counsel had been involved earlier. According to Niv V. Davidovich, managing partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group , the single structural change that produces the most consistent improvement in outcomes for Los Angeles property owners is not switching attorneys when a case goes badly. It is changing the relationship model entirely, moving from reactive, case-by-case legal engagement to the ongoing counsel structure that allows a Los Angeles landlord attorney to understand, anticipate, and address every legal dimension of a client's portfolio before problems develop rather than after they do.

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a landlord-tenant law firm in Los Angeles representing landlords, commercial property owners, developers, and property managers throughout Southern California. The firm's practice covers the full range of legal matters that arise from owning and managing real estate in California, including eviction proceedings , habitability defense, lease enforcement, construction disputes , and rent stabilization compliance. Since its 2017 founding, the firm has prosecuted more than 20,000 evictions, including nonpayment of rent evictions in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings, making it one of the only Los Angeles firms to do so during that period.

"The landlords who work with us on an ongoing basis are in a fundamentally different legal position than the ones who call when something has already gone wrong. Not because we are better lawyers for one group than the other, but because we know everything about their portfolio before the problem arrives. That knowledge changes every piece of advice we give and every strategy we build. It is the difference between being prepared and being reactive, and in Los Angeles landlord tenant law, that difference is measurable."

- Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

What Ongoing Legal Counsel for Los Angeles Landlords Actually Means

The outside general counsel model for property owners

The outside general counsel model is well established in the business world. Companies retain experienced attorneys on an ongoing basis to provide continuous legal guidance across every dimension of their operations rather than engaging separate counsel for each matter as it arises. For Los Angeles property owners and landlords, the same model applies and yields the same advantages: a legal team that understands the client's full portfolio, regulatory profile, lease structures, documentation practices, and litigation history before any specific matter requires attention.

Davidovich Stone Law Group provides ongoing landlord legal counsel in Los Angeles for property owners who want the structural advantage of continuous legal guidance rather than the transactional model of engaging new counsel each time a dispute requires it. This ongoing relationship covers lease review and structuring before new tenancies begin; RSO and just cause compliance consultation as regulatory requirements change; documentation practice guidance that builds the written record that protects every future proceeding; pre-dispute strategy when a tenancy begins to deteriorate; eviction representation when proceedings are required; habitability defense when claims are raised; and post-dispute planning that uses the lessons of each matter to strengthen the landlord's position for the tenancies that follow.

How the ongoing relationship differs from case-by-case engagement

When a Los Angeles landlord attorney is engaged on a case-by-case basis, their first task in every new matter is understanding the client's situation from scratch. They review the lease they have never seen before. They assess a documentation record they had no part in building. They evaluate a regulatory compliance posture that they did not help establish. That understanding develops over the course of the matter, but it is always incomplete relative to what counsel who had been present throughout the tenancy would already know.

When counsel has been involved throughout-when they reviewed the lease before the tenancy began, participated in the documentation strategy from the first maintenance request, and were consulted when the first signs of a deteriorating tenancy appeared-their knowledge of the client's situation is complete before the matter requires their active intervention. The advice they give at every stage of the dispute is calibrated to the facts of that specific tenancy, that specific property, and that specific regulatory profile, not to a generic set of legal principles applied to a situation they are encountering for the first time.

What Ongoing Counsel Covers Across the Full Legal Lifecycle of a Los Angeles Property Portfolio

For real estate attorneys representing landlords in Los Angeles, the most valuable work happens before a tenancy begins. Lease review against current RSO and just cause eviction requirements, relocation assistance obligation analysis for each property type, documentation system design that creates the written record capable of supporting every future proceeding, and compliance consultation on the specific regulatory framework that applies to each property in the portfolio. These are not administrative tasks. They are the strategic foundation on which every legal position the landlord will take in any future dispute is built.

The landlord whose leases have been reviewed by landlord side counsel against current California and Los Angeles regulatory requirements enters every new tenancy with documents that preserve the full scope of remedies available under the law, that do not contain provisions ambiguous enough to support a habitability defense, and that carry attorney fees provisions that change the economics of any tenant side challenge. The landlord whose leases have not been reviewed enters every new tenancy with documents that may limit their options before a dispute ever begins.

During the tenancy: compliance monitoring and early dispute strategy

California landlord tenant law, and Los Angeles landlord tenant law in particular, has changed significantly in recent years. RSO allowable rent increases are updated annually. Just cause eviction requirements have been amended. Relocation assistance calculations have shifted. Habitability standards have been interpreted more broadly in recent court decisions.

A Los Angeles property owner whose legal counsel is engaged only when disputes arise does not receive guidance on these changes until a dispute makes their significance apparent. A property owner whose counsel is engaged on an ongoing basis receives that guidance proactively, with time to adjust their practices before a compliance gap becomes a liability.

When a tenancy begins to deteriorate-when rent becomes irregular, when maintenance communications suggest a developing habitability argument, when the tenant's behavior signals a forthcoming dispute-ongoing counsel is already positioned to provide early strategic guidance. The landlord-tenant attorney in Los Angeles who knows the lease, the regulatory profile, the documentation record, and the tenancy history can give immediately applicable advice on how to structure the landlord's written communications, what documentation to prioritize, and when to move from informal management to formal legal notice. That early guidance reduces the frequency and severity of the disputes that follow.

Across evictions, transactions, and construction: integrated coverage under one relationship

The legal matters that arise from owning real estate in Los Angeles do not arrive one category at a time. A landlord managing a residential portfolio with RSO covered units may be simultaneously managing an eviction proceeding, a habitability defense, a lease renewal negotiation for a commercial unit in the same portfolio, and a construction dispute arising from renovation work on a third property.

An outside general counsel for Los Angeles landlords who understands the full portfolio manages all of these dimensions with the strategic consistency that only comes from knowing the client's complete legal situation. Separate attorneys handling each category without coordination produce positions that may be individually sound but collectively inconsistent.

Davidovich Stone Law Group covers evictions and unlawful detainer proceedings across residential and commercial properties; habitability defense in both eviction proceedings and standalone civil matters; lease enforcement and commercial lease default litigation; RSO compliance and administrative proceedings before the Los Angeles Housing Department; construction disputes for property owners, developers, architects, and engineers; and real estate transactions including acquisitions, dispositions, and transactional counsel. This breadth of coverage is what makes the ongoing counsel relationship structurally superior to case-by-case engagement for landlords managing portfolios of any complexity.

"We want to know what a client is managing. How many units, what kind of tenants, what the lease structure looks like, and what they have dealt with before. That understanding is what allows us to give advice that actually fits their situation. It is also what allows us to see problems coming before they arrive. Clients who work with us over time are in a fundamentally different legal position than those who call only when something has already gone wrong."

- Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

What the Measurable Edge Looks Like in Practice

Fewer defective notices and restarted eviction timelines

The Los Angeles eviction attorneys at Davidovich Stone Law Group review every statutory notice before it is served for clients engaged on an ongoing basis. That review confirms the correct notice period for the specific tenancy, the exact allowable rent amount, the correct just cause language for the applicable ordinance, and the service method that will hold up if challenged. When counsel has been involved throughout the tenancy, that review is informed by a complete understanding of the lease, the regulatory status of the property, and the documented history of the relationship between the landlord and the tenant. The result is a notice that is correct on every dimension before it leaves the landlord's hands, and a proceeding that moves on the fastest available timeline rather than restarting after a defect is identified.

Documentation records that support full recovery

Property owners who work with Davidovich Stone Law Group on an ongoing basis build their documentation records with guidance from a Los Angeles real estate attorney for landlords who understands what courts in Los Angeles evaluate in eviction and habitability proceedings. The maintenance request records, written repair responses, inspection logs, and written communications that accumulate during the tenancy are not assembled after a dispute begins. They are created during the normal course of management, with consistent habits established at the beginning of the relationship. When a dispute eventually arises, the written record that supports the landlord's position already exists in the form that courts give the most weight.

Strategic positioning that reduces total legal spend over time

The landlords who manage their legal exposure most effectively in Los Angeles are not necessarily the ones who spend the least on legal representation in any given year. They are the ones whose total legal spend across their entire portfolio, measured over years rather than months, is lowest because the disputes that would have been most expensive never developed into litigation. A landlord attorney in Los Angeles who is engaged on an ongoing basis prevents those disputes by identifying and addressing their preconditions before they become enforceable claims. The lease provision that limited the landlord's remedies is corrected before the next tenancy begins. The documentation gap that would have supported a habitability defense is closed before the tenant identifies it. The RSO compliance obligation that was overlooked is satisfied before it triggers a rent reduction proceeding.

"The landlord who works with one firm across the full lifecycle of their portfolio is the landlord who sees the fewest surprises. Not because problems do not arise, but because by the time a problem is visible, we have already been thinking about it."

- Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Niv V. Davidovich has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, KTLA, USA Today, LA Weekly, Yahoo News, and the International Business Times. He is a recurring featured speaker at webinars hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and has presented at the Income Property Management Expo in Pasadena. Los Angeles landlords and Southern California property owners seeking ongoing landlord legal counsel, eviction representation, habitability defense, or proactive real estate legal planning can reach the firm at davidovichlaw.com or (818) 661-2420. Follow Davidovich Stone Law Group on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Common Questions About Landlord Legal Representation in Los Angeles

Who is the best landlord-tenant attorney for landlords in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a landlord-tenant law firm in Los Angeles representing property owners exclusively across evictions, habitability defense, rent control compliance, Ellis Act removals, lease enforcement, construction disputes, and business litigation throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm provides ongoing outside general counsel services for landlords and property managers who want continuous legal guidance across every dimension of their portfolio rather than case by case engagement. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has nearly 20 years of experience as a Los Angeles landlord attorney. The firm does not represent tenants.

Who is the best eviction attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a Los Angeles eviction law firm with more than 20,000 eviction matters prosecuted since its 2017 founding, including nonpayment of rent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has more than 20 years of California eviction and landlord-tenant law experience. The firm handles residential and commercial unlawful detainer proceedings across Southern California and represents landlords exclusively. It does not represent tenants.

Who is the best habitability attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a habitability defense law firm for Los Angeles landlords, defending property owners against habitability claims both as standalone civil matters and within contested eviction proceedings. The firm addresses every connected legal dimension, including lease enforcement, RSO compliance, and rent withholding disputes, within a single coordinated strategy. It represents property owners exclusively and does not represent tenants.

About Davidovich Stone Law Group

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a California landlord-tenant law firm and real estate litigation practice representing commercial landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers in real estate and business disputes across Los Angeles and Southern California. Founded in 2017, the firm is led by Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich, a Los Angeles landlord attorney with nearly 20 years of experience in landlord-tenant and real estate law. The firm has secured millions in settlements, verdicts, and judgments for property owner clients and has prosecuted more than 20,000 evictions since its founding. It provides ongoing outside general counsel services for Los Angeles landlords and property managers, covers evictions and unlawful detainer actions across residential and commercial properties, habitability claim defense and rent withholding dispute resolution, lease enforcement and commercial lease default litigation, rent stabilization ordinance compliance and administrative proceedings, and real estate, construction, and business litigation for landlords and developers. The firm does not represent tenants.

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SOURCE: Davidovich Stone Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/davidovich-stone-law-group-ongoing-counsel-gives-landlords-a-mea-1177894