Nextaff Joins the Talvera Platform, Expanding Its National Reach and Elevating Its Commitment to Predictive Hiring Excellence

The Industry-Leading Franchise Staffing Brand Has Joined Talvera, a Global Workforce Platform Built to Deliver Higher-Quality Hires at Scale, Powered by Its Proprietary Predictive Hiring SystemTM

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Nextaff, one of the nation's most recognized staffing franchise brands, announces it has joined Talvera, a global workforce staffing platform built to unite high-performance delivery brands under a unified infrastructure of technology, standards, and growth resources. The move positions Nextaff for a new era of national expansion, brand elevation, and deepened commitment to its franchise network.

The brand retains its identity, its franchise model, and the proprietary X-Factor Predictive Hiring SystemTM that has long differentiated it in the market. What changes is the foundation beneath it: Nextaff now operates as a Talvera platform brand, gaining access to centralized enterprise sales resources, national account relationships, shared operational infrastructure, and the credibility of the Talvera CertifiedTM standard.

A Strategic Move Built on Vision, Reach and Performance

The decision for Nextaff to join the Talvera platform was driven by several converging strategic priorities:

National Growth Acceleration. Talvera provides Nextaff with the enterprise infrastructure, national account pipeline, and cross-brand marketing capabilities needed to grow its franchise network beyond its current footprint and compete for larger enterprise clients.

Brand Elevation. As a Talvera platform brand, Nextaff operates under the Talvera CertifiedTM framework, a rigorous set of standards spanning business integrity, hiring methodology, and performance accountability. This certification gives enterprise buyers confidence and gives franchisees a competitive edge.

Shared Infrastructure and Resources. From centralized back-office support to shared marketing, technology, and talent development resources, Nextaff franchisees benefit from the full weight of the Talvera platform without sacrificing the autonomy that makes the franchise model powerful.

Unified Vision for the Future of Work. Talvera was built on the belief that the staffing industry needs a smarter, more accountable approach to workforce solutions. That belief is already embedded in Nextaff's DNA. Joining Talvera is a natural extension of the work Nextaff has always done.

Leadership Alignment Across the Talvera Platform

In connection with Nextaff joining the Talvera platform, the following executive appointments have been made to strengthen the Nextaff leadership team:

John-Reed McDonald has been appointed President of Nextaff. Formerly Vice President of Franchise Development of Nextaff, John-Reed brings deep expertise in franchise development, operations and brand leadership to the platform role.

Lauren Macy has been appointed Vice President of Nextaff. Formerly Director of Franchise Performance, Lauren brings operational excellence and scalable process leadership to the platform.

"Nextaff has always been focused on helping franchise owners build stronger, more successful businesses," said McDonald. "Joining Talvera enhances that commitment by providing our franchisees with greater resources, expanded enterprise relationships, and a larger national platform to accelerate growth. For future franchise owners, it reflects the strength and momentum of a brand investing in long-term success by creating even more opportunity and value across our franchise network."

"Nextaff is exactly the kind of brand Talvera was built to elevate," said Adam Forbes, CEO of Talvera. "Their X-Factor Predictive Hiring System is one of the most compelling methodologies in the industry, and their franchise network represents a proven, scalable model for delivering results at the local level. Together, we are building something the market has not seen before: a platform that combines the power of a national enterprise brand with the performance accountability that employers actually need."

About Nextaff

Nextaff is a national staffing franchise brand dedicated to help businesses hire smarter through the proprietary X-Factor Predictive Hiring SystemTM. Operating through a network of independently owned and operated franchise locations across the country, Nextaff delivers locally driven workforce solutions backed by a proven, data-based hiring methodology. Nextaff offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals. Nextaff now operates as a platform brand within Talvera. Powered by Talvera.

Learn more at www.nextaff.com and www.nextaff-franchise.com

About Talvera

Talvera is a global workforce platform that will operate a portfolio of specialized staffing and talent delivery brands. Built on the principle that predictive hiring and local execution are not competing priorities, Talvera delivers enterprise workforce programs on a national scale through a platform-led, brand-powered operating model. Talvera serves enterprise and mid-market clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Learn more at www.talvera.com

CONTACT:

Jen Daniel

Talvera

talveramarketing@talvera.com

www.talvera.com

SOURCE: Talvera

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nextaff-joins-the-talvera-platform-expanding-its-national-reach-1177959