HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a series of commemorative events. Two key events - the Next 60 Forum and 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception - were held today, attracting over 1,000 guests from the political and business sectors. HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma personally invited several former Chairmen, including Dr Victor Fung, Peter Woo, Jack So and Vincent Lo, to serve as forum guests, while he himself served as the moderator. Together, they reviewed how the HKTDC has developed and looked ahead to future opportunities. Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Paul Lam, officiated at the reception and joined leaders from various sectors in witnessing this important milestone.Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "This forum brings together an accumulated 480 years of experience and wisdom of several former Chairmen. We will build on the past and pave the way for the future, charting a new development outlook for Hong Kong. Under 'One Country, Two Systems', Hong Kong is guided by national development and is globally responsive, providing a strong foundation for progress. The HKTDC will continue to assist enterprises going global, deepen international exchange, strengthen industry connections, and facilitate substantive cooperation."The Next 60 Forum centred on the theme of "Retrospect and Prospect". Former Chairman Baroness Dunn kicked off the forum with a pre-recorded address. Participants reviewed Hong Kong's economic transformation from a manufacturing base into an international financial and trading hub, and explored how Hong Kong can continue to play its role as a superconnector and super value-adder in an evolving global landscape.The 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception held in the evening of the same day was attended by Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Paul Lam, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR Li Yongsheng, Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Xu Weigang, President of the Legislative Council Starry Lee, and a number of HKSAR government officials, including Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, and Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan. Also in attendance were former HKTDC Chairmen Victor Fung, Peter Woo, Jack So and Vincent Lo, former Executive Directors Fred Lam and Margaret Fong, current Executive Director Sophia Chong, as well as current and former Council Members.Prof Ma said: "Right before this reception, I had a lively dialogue with the HKTDC's former Chairmen who shared their vision for the Council and Hong Kong in the coming decades. Let me tell you: the future looks bright. In spite of global challenges, I firmly believe that Hong Kong remains a beacon of hope. The HKTDC has always evolved alongside Hong Kong, our growth mirroring our city's progress. And just like Hong Kong, the HKTDC has remained resilient, which I know will see us through the next 60 years."Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Paul Lam said in his address at the Reception: "For 60 years, the Government's policy priorities coupled the steadfast support combined with the TDC's global network and on-the-ground expertise. Together, we have advanced Hong Kong's trade and economic development. And together, we are building Hong Kong's flourishing future. In Chinese culture, 60 years represents the completion of a full cycle - it does not mark an end, but a beginning of new cycle. It reminds us that after six decades of growth, wisdom and achievements, the time has come to welcome a new, and even more successful chapter."Looking ahead, the HKTDC will seize opportunities arising from the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, support the Government's initiatives, and assist mainland enterprises in expanding overseas. It will also provide more comprehensive support tailored to the evolving needs of five major industry clusters, namely: Finance and Professional Services; Global Network and Supply Chain; Technology and Digital Innovation; Wellness and Creative Industries; and Consumer Goods and Lifestyle.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4otc10KHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma delivers the opening address at the Next 60 Forum, reviewing the development of the HKTDC and Hong Kong over the past 60 years and looking ahead to future opportunitiesHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma exchanges views with several former Chairmen at the Next 60 Forum, sharing experience and insights, and exploring the outlook for Hong Kong and the HKTDC. (From left: HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma, former Chairmen Dr Victor Fung, Peter Woo, Jack So and Vincent Lo)Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Paul Lam delivers an address at the 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception, joining various sectors in witnessing this important milestone for the HKTDCHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma toasts with several official guests at the reception. (From left: Former HKTDC Chairmen Vincent Lo and Peter Woo, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR Li Yongsheng, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Paul Lam, HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma, former HKTDC Chairmen Dr Victor Fung and Jack So, HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong)The 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception brings together representatives from the political and business sectors, creating a grand occasionGuests visit 60th Anniversary Thematic Exhibition, tracing the development of Hong Kong and the HKTDC over the past 60 yearsWebsitesHKTDC's 60th Anniversary Exhibition Zone: https://bit.ly/4ovwn9GHKTDC's 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: https://60.hktdc.com/enHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentStanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.