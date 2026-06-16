Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Integrated Minerals Management Inc. ("IMMI" or the "Company"), a private BC-based mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 surface exploration program at the Porphyry Pearl Property ("PPP") located in the Toodoggone River area of the Omineca Mining Division, north-central British Columbia. All 14 mineral tenures are currently in good standing through to June 2027 as a result of the 2025 work program conducted by inData Geoscience Ltd. Upon completion of the 2026 field program, all tenures are expected to be extended through to December 2029.



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

2026 surface program budget of C$300,000, comprising a 12 km induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey and a 300-sample soil and stream sediment geochemical sampling program

All 14 mineral tenures comprising the 6,023-hectare PPP currently in good standing through to June 2027; completion of the 2026 work program is expected to extend all tenures through to December 2029

Program designed by inData Geoscience Ltd. to systematically test high-priority targets identified in the 2025 Assessment Report

Property hosts a large-scale porphyry system present over an area measuring approximately 1 km square and open at depth below 450 metres with a conceptual exploration target of a minimum of 250 million tonnes

All required exploration permits for the 2026 program received, including the Notice of Work Permit for the IP survey, granted by the Province of BC in May 2026 with no further consultation required

IMMI is evaluating strategic options for the Property, including sale or joint venture with a senior mining company

2025 EXPLORATION RESULTS

In 2025, IMMI engaged inData Geoscience Ltd. (Quinn Harper, P.Geo.; Cole Godfrey, B.Sc.) of Vancouver, BC, to conduct a comprehensive technical reassessment of the PPP. Work completed during the 2025 program included:

Property-wide high-resolution aeromagnetic survey, refining structural interpretation and defining the geometry of the underlying intrusive system;

Full compilation and reinterpretation of all historical geophysical, geochemical, and diamond drill data, including reprocessing of the Quantec Titan-24 DC/IP and MT datasets;

Three-dimensional geophysical inversions and modelling of chargeability and magnetic anomalies coincident with known mineralization; and

Preparation of an Assessment Report (December 24, 2025) identifying high-priority drill targets along the Moosehorn Creek Fault corridor and within the central Pearl Zone.

The 2025 program has materially advanced the Company's understanding of the structural controls on mineralization at PPP and confirms that the porphyry system remains substantially open along strike and at depth. The work provides a high-confidence technical foundation for the 2026 field program.

2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Building on the 2025 technical reassessment, IMMI has approved a C$300,000 surface exploration program for the 2026 field season, designed by inData Geoscience Ltd. The Company is pleased to confirm that all required exploration permits for the 2026 program have been received, including the Notice of Work Permit for the induced polarization survey, which was granted by the Province of British Columbia in May 2026 with no further consultation required. The program comprises two principal components:

Induced Polarization Survey - A 12-kilometre IP geophysical survey targeting the JD/PP Trend and the Moosehorn Creek Fault corridor to define the geometry and extent of the chargeability anomalies associated with known porphyry mineralization. The survey will provide critical vector data for drill target prioritization.

Geochemical Sampling Program - A 300-sample soil and stream sediment sampling program systematically covering the priority target corridors defined by the 2025 geophysical modelling. Results will be integrated with the existing geochemical dataset to refine the surface expression of the underlying intrusive system.

The 2026 program is expected to be completed during the summer field season, with analytical results anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026. Results will be incorporated into drill target planning for the proposed 2027 initial diamond drill program.

MINERAL TENURE ADVANCEMENT

All 14 mineral tenures comprising the Porphyry Pearl Property, totalling 6,023 hectares, are currently in good standing through to June 2027, as a result of the 2025 exploration program completed by inData Geoscience Ltd. Upon completion of the 2026 field program, all tenures are expected to be extended through to December 2029, providing uninterrupted tenure security through the anticipated 2027 and 2028 drilling programs. The Company considers secure, long-term tenure to be a fundamental prerequisite for any transaction or joint venture involving the Property.

STRATEGIC EVALUATION

IMMI is actively evaluating strategic alternatives for the Porphyry Pearl Property, including outright sale or formation of a joint venture with a senior or mid-tier mining company. The Company has engaged with a number of parties and is conducting a structured evaluation process. Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant.

ABOUT THE PORPHYRY PEARL PROPERTY

The Porphyry Pearl Property is a 6,023-hectare copper-gold porphyry exploration project located in the Toodoggone Mining District, Omineca Mining Division, north-central British Columbia - one of Canada's most prolific porphyry metallogenic belts. The property hosts a large-scale porphyry system with a conceptual exploration target of a minimum of 250 million tonnes grading 0.3-0.6 g/t Au and 0.03-0.05% Cu, open at depth below 450 metres.

Historical drilling highlights include:

Hole ID Interval (m) Au (g/t) Notes PP-08-06 243.53m 0.62 Incl. 0.05% Cu PP-08-10 198.12m 0.70

PP-08-08 331.47m 0.34

M-82-01 153.65m 0.49 Incl. 0.4m @ 17.0 g/t Au, 690 g/t Ag, 0.381% Cu

The Property is located in the Toodoggone Mining District, a proven gold-copper porphyry belt hosting multiple major discoveries. Recent district activity includes the Thesis Gold Ranch Project Preliminary Feasibility Study (NPV(5%) C$2.37 billion), confirming the exceptional economic potential of the district.

ABOUT INTEGRATED MINERALS MANAGEMENT INC.

Integrated Minerals Management Inc. is a private BC-based mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. IMMI's principal asset is the Porphyry Pearl Property, a 6,023-hectare Cu-Au porphyry project in the Toodoggone Mining District of northern British Columbia. For more information, visit www.integrated-minerals.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Quinn Harper, P.Geo. of inData Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The conceptual exploration target described herein is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and results of the 2026 exploration program, the potential for discovery of a mineral resource, and the outcome of any strategic evaluation process. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. IMMI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301708

Source: Integrated Minerals Management Inc.