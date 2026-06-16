Douglasville, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Corvant, a leading national HVAC and plumbing contractor and a portfolio company of GHK Capital Partners, has selected Runding Corporation to unify estimating, project financial management and forecasting across the organization.

As Corvant continues to scale its platform across multiple operating divisions and geographies, company leadership identified an opportunity to create a more connected operational foundation between estimating, preconstruction and project execution.

Corvant has selected Runding to implement their OpenBuild solution to establish a continuous flow of job cost data from estimate through forecast and close out, creating a standardized framework that improves financial visibility, strengthens governance, and enables more consistent operational execution across the enterprise.

"Corvant is focused on enhancing our scalable operating platform to continue to support both organic growth and future acquisitions," said Chris Larocque, Chief Operating Officer at Corvant. "We needed more than a typical off-the-shelf software package. We wanted a connected operational framework that links estimating, project execution, and forecasting while allowing our teams to continue operating effectively. Runding's approach gives us a common data foundation, improved visibility, and a structure that can scale alongside the business."

The OpenBuild implementation will enable a unified and consistent estimating and cost-to-complete forecast structure across operating divisions, without a disruptive rip-and-replace of the current ERP system. The solution will provide:

Estimating workflow automation, pricing governance, and standardized cost structure

A connected framework that eliminates duplicate data entry and spreadsheet-driven processes

Improved alignment and visibility across estimating, project management and financial management

"Corvant's leadership team understands that operational scalability starts with data consistency and process discipline," said Scott Avirett, Chief Executive Officer at Runding Corporation. "Together, we're creating a connected operating model that unifies job cost information from estimating through project execution and forecasting, providing greater visibility, stronger controls, and a foundation for continuous improvement across the organization."

OpenBuild is the first solution of its kind designed specifically for specialty and MEP contractors. Unlike rigid off-the-shelf software, OpenBuild is flexible, non-proprietary, and built within the Microsoft environment that contractors already trust, enabling organizations to standardize operations without sacrificing the flexibility required to run projects successfully.

About Corvant

Corvant is a leading provider of specialty mechanical HVAC and plumbing solutions for complex and mission-critical facilities. With over 1,500 skilled professionals across the South and Southeast, Corvant serves as a trusted partner to clients operating essential facilities in the data center, healthcare, logistics, education and advanced manufacturing sectors. Corvant's solution offering spans the full lifecycle of building systems, including design, prefabrication, installation, controls integration, retrofit, repair and maintenance services.

To learn more about Corvant, visit www.corvantsolutions.com

About OpenBuild & Runding Corporation

With more than two decades serving the construction industry, Runding's approach is based on a core principle that specialty contractors should not be locked into rigid, proprietary systems built in Silicon Valley far away from the jobsite. OpenBuild is flexible, open and designed for how contractors actually work.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301325

Source: Runding Corp.