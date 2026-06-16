The National Medical Insurance Imaging AI Recognition Competition Organizing Committee: China's National Medical Imaging AI Contest Extends Innovation Invitation to ASEAN

NANNING, China, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Medical Insurance Imaging AI Recognition Competition Organizing Committee, following the successful seminar held in Malaysia this May, the China Medical Insurance Imaging AI Recognition Competition arrived in Vietnam on June 10, facilitating in-depth exchanges with Vietnamese government authorities including health, social security and science and technology departments, as well as local medical institutions and enterprises.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Launched in China, a global hub for AI innovation, the contest ( https://ybystds.ybj.gxzf.gov.cn ) is the country's first national-level professional competition focused on "AI+image recognition." Jointly hosted by China's National Healthcare Security Administration and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the contest is extending an invitation to teams worldwide for participation and exchange, backed by strong technical support and assistance for participation, application and commercialization of results.

Guangxi borders ASEAN countries, and the China-ASEAN Expo is held annually in Nanning, the regional capital. The contest will take place in Guangxi from August to October 2026. It features eight professional tracks covering diagnostic scenarios for diseases including lung cancer, breast cancer, glioma, kidney cancer and thyroid cancer, and involves multimodal medical imaging such as CT, MRI, CTA, X-ray and ultrasound. Designed based on real clinical pathway data, the contest highlights the clinical feasibility and practical value of AI solutions.

For each track, the organizers will provide medical imaging datasets reviewed and annotated by teams of medical experts. The datasets include both positive and negative cases and will be used for model training, validation and evaluation. All data have undergone standardized anonymization and privacy protection procedures to ensure data security and patient privacy.

Under the theme "Intelligent Imaging, Smart Future," the Vietnam promotional event targeted medical institutions, university research teams and related enterprises in Vietnam and across ASEAN. It introduced the contest rules, technical platform and registration procedures, while facilitating in-depth discussions on trends in medical imaging AI, clinical application scenarios and opportunities for regional cooperation. The event drew broad attention from ASEAN's medical and technology communities.

In Hanoi, the contest organizing committee gave detailed briefings on the contest format, registration process and participation guidelines for ASEAN teams. Representatives from several Vietnamese government departments delivered remarks, while Vietnamese medical institutions and experts shared their views on the development of medical imaging AI.

At the earlier Malaysia promotional event, a number of Malaysian universities, research institutions and medical enterprises said they would actively organize teams to participate. They also expressed hope that the contest would serve as a platform to deepen cooperation with China in medical imaging AI and promote the application of related technologies in ASEAN health care systems.

As a frontier for China's opening-up and cooperation with ASEAN, Guangxi enjoys clear advantages in location, platforms and industrial coordination. It is home to cross-border cooperation platforms such as the China-ASEAN Information Harbor and the Fangchenggang International Medical Opening-up Pilot Zone, and has been approved to carry out pilot programs for cross-border data flows. These provide favorable conditions for the research and development, standard-setting, commercialization and cross-border application of medical imaging AI technologies.

Guangxi's AI development has also been incorporated into China's national planning, with approval granted for the establishment of two national-level AI cooperation centers.

According to organizers, Guangxi will allocate 45 billion yuan over the next three years to support the development of new quality productive forces led by artificial intelligence. It will also establish a 10-billion-yuan AI industry fund and continue to implement policies, such as opening up application scenarios and issuing computing-power vouchers.

Award-winning projects from the contest will receive special funding support and be included in the priority review and approval channel for Class II medical devices. Industrialization projects involving key core technologies may receive up to 20 million yuan in support, further improving the industrial ecosystem covering research and development, integration, commercialization and application.

Guangxi also has experience in hosting large-scale professional competitions. It previously hosted the "AI Super League," a competition designed to empower industries with artificial intelligence, which attracted more than 10,000 teams and provided strong organizational support for the upcoming contest.

The contest is open to teams from China and abroad, with free online registration. It consists of two stages: preliminary and final rounds. The preliminary round will be held online from August 1 to September 30, during which participating teams will conduct model training and evaluation on a unified cloud platform. The final is scheduled to be held in Nanning in mid-October, where shortlisted teams will compete through in-person presentations and defense sessions.

Registration will close at 24:00 on July 15, 2026. Teams can register through the contest's official website: https://ybystds.ybj.gxzf.gov.cn . Winning teams will receive certificates, as well as support for project showcases, cooperation matchmaking, commercialization and incubation.

The organizers said they look forward to the participation of more teams from ASEAN countries. They said the contest is expected to promote technical exchanges, advance innovation in medical imaging AI, deepen regional medical cooperation, and enable AI to benefit more medical institutions and patients.

Source: The National Medical Insurance Imaging AI Recognition Competition Organizing Committee

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558