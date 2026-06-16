Happy Holidays S.A. today announced the signing of an Investment Agreement with Qatar-based JTA Investment Holding for the development of the sustainable SARTIMARE Beach Resort Spa project in Sarti, Halkidiki, Greece.

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Dr. Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh, CEO of JTA Investment Holding and Georgios Iosifidis, Founder Owner of Happy Holidays S.A.

Under the agreement, JTA Investment Holding will invest €65 million into the development. The project will be built on a site of approximately 120,900 square meters, with construction scheduled between 2027 and 2030. Designed with a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, the SARTIMARE project will feature luxury hospitality facilities, premium residences and villas, wellness amenities, retail, food beverage outlets, and marina infrastructure. The project's valuation is expected to exceed €100 million as key development milestones are achieved.

The partnership combines the extensive experience of Happy Holidays S.A. in Greek tourism development with the global network and financial strength of JTA Investment Holding, aiming to create one of the Mediterranean's premier sustainable luxury destinations.

George Iosifidis, Founder and Owner of Happy Holidays S.A., said:

"The signing of this Investment Agreement marks a significant milestone for the SARTIMARE project. Our cooperation with JTA Investment Holding provides the financial strength and international reach required to bring this vision to life. Furthermore, this investment demonstrates international confidence in Greece's tourism sector and contributes to attracting substantial foreign direct investment into the country."

Dr. Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh, Founder and CEO of JTA Investment Holding, commented:

"We have strong confidence in the future of Greece's tourism sector and the exceptional potential of the SARTIMARE project. This investment forms part of JTA's long-term international strategy in tourism and real estate. We believe the project will contribute positively to Greece's economic development, support employment creation, and strengthen the country's position as a leading international destination."

The project is expected to upgrade Halkidiki's tourism infrastructure, create new jobs during construction and operation, and attract international visitors and investors from Europe and the Middle East.

About Happy Holidays S.A. and JTA Investment Holding:

For more information about the project and the partners, please visit www.happyholidayssa.com and www.jta.qa.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Georgios Iosifidis

Founder CEO

Happy Holidays S.A.

Email: info@happyholidayssa.com

Phone: +30 693 671 7556