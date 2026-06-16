Damat Tween Unveils "National Legacy" Collection Celebrating Türkiye's FIFA World Cup Journey Under the Motto "Let the World See the Team!"

Global Fashion Brand Honors the Türkiye National Football Teams with a Collection Inspired by National Pride, Heritage, and Modern Elegance

ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Damat Tween, the Orka Holding fashion brand and official fashion sponsor of the Türkiye National Football Teams, has unveiled its exclusive "National Legacy" collection as Türkiye embarks on its FIFA World Cup journey in the United States.

Created specifically for the crescent-and-star team, the collection captures the nation's excitement, pride, and anticipation surrounding Türkiye's return to football's biggest global stage. Guided by the motto "Let the World See the Team," the collection merges contemporary sophistication with a timeless design philosophy, creating a lasting symbol of this defining moment in Turkish football history.

Süleyman Orakçioglu, Chairman of Orka Holding, said:

"The National Legacy collection by our Damat Tween brand represents much more than elegance. It reflects the dedication, dreams, determination, and pride of our national football players who proudly represent our country under the crescent-and-star flag. This collection captures the spirit of an important chapter in Turkish football and preserves it as a legacy for future generations. We are honored to showcase the elegance of Türkiye through fashion and stand united with the Türkiye National Football Team throughout their World Cup journey."

At the heart of the collection is a distinctive interpretation of red, inspired by the Turkish flag and reimagined through the lens of contemporary fashion. The addition of a refined cherry tone-one of the season's emerging global fashion trends-symbolizes Türkiye's renewed presence on the World Cup stage. Balancing strength and sophistication, the color palette transforms the collection into a universal expression of style that extends beyond traditional sportswear.

Reflecting Damat Tween's commitment to quiet luxury, the collection features subtle branding, tone-on-tone detailing, and exceptional craftsmanship. Carefully selected natural-fiber materials, including suede, knitwear, and linen, provide comfort and versatility throughout the demands of an international tournament.

Designed with breathable textures and fabrics that develop character over time, the collection delivers both functionality and refined elegance. Each piece allows Türkiye National Football Team players to carry the nation's confidence, heritage, and pride-creating a legacy that extends far beyond the pitch.

About Damat Tween

Founded in 1986 under Orka Holding, Damat and Tween represent two distinct expressions of contemporary menswear, united by a shared commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation. Today, the brands have expanded from Istanbul to more than 85 countries, shaping a global vision of modern style.

Damat embodies timeless elegance through refined tailoring, sophisticated details, and enduring design, while Tween reflects a more dynamic, fashion-forward approach inspired by contemporary urban life. Together, the brands offer a versatile wardrobe for the modern man, supported by Orka Holding's advanced vertically integrated production capabilities.

In 2024, the opening of Villa Damat in Bologna marked a new milestone, further strengthening the brand's presence at the intersection of fashion, culture, and creativity.

For Further Information:

Ayten Güvenkaya

PR Press Public Relations

+90 533 625 79 80

ayten@prbasin.com.tr

SOURCE: Damat Tween

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/damat-tween-unveils-%22national-legacy%22-collection-celebrating-t%c3%bcrki-1177271