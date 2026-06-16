Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) Commission today announced the appointment of George D. Thomas as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, opening a new chapter of growth, innovation, and global competitiveness for one of the nation's most dynamic economies.

A globally recognized economic development executive, technology strategist, and coalition builder, Thomas brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across economic development, technology, infrastructure, investment attraction, workforce development, and public-private partnerships. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Fairfax County strengthens its position as a leading destination for innovation, talent, and business growth.

"George Thomas represents the next generation of economic development leadership," said FCEDA Commission Chair James Quigley. "His ability to bring together government, industry, universities, investors, entrepreneurs, and community leaders around a shared vision for growth makes him uniquely qualified to lead Fairfax County forward."

"Fairfax County has built one of the strongest economies in the nation through a combination of talent, innovation, and collaboration. George understands how to build on those strengths while positioning our community for the opportunities ahead. The Commission is confident he will continue FCEDA's tradition of delivering results for our residents, businesses, and partners throughout the region and the Commonwealth."

Thomas's selection reflects Fairfax County's commitment to leading the industries expected to drive future economic growth, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, national defense, advanced computing, and space commercialization. Building on the region's concentration of talent, research institutions, federal assets, entrepreneurial activity, and private-sector innovation, Fairfax County is positioned to shape the next era of economic opportunity for Northern Virginia and the Commonwealth.

As President and CEO of Connected DMV, Thomas built a globally recognized innovation organization, growing it from a volunteer coalition into a multi-million-dollar enterprise building next-generation industry clusters to advance global competitiveness. Under his leadership, Connected DMV established dedicated innovation centers in quantum, energy and space, launched the internationally recognized Quantum World Congress and spaceNEXT conferences, and coordinated a regional approach to innovation and economic growth. These platforms brought together federal agencies, research institutions, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and allied nations to accelerate technology development, commercial adoption, workforce growth, and market creation in areas critical to economic and national security.

"Fairfax County possesses one of the most powerful combinations of assets anywhere in the world,' said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay. "We are home to extraordinary talent, leading companies, major research institutions, a thriving entrepreneurial community, and unparalleled access to national and global markets."

"George understands these strengths and has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to connect people, organizations, and ideas in ways that generate long-term economic opportunity. His leadership will help ensure Fairfax County remains at the forefront of innovation and growth for years to come."

Before leading Connected DMV, Thomas spent two decades in leadership roles across technology, infrastructure, and consulting. He served as a Partner at IBM and held senior roles at leading global firms, directing transformative initiatives in technology commercialization, smart cities, infrastructure modernization, economic development, and industry cluster formation.

Thomas also brings deep relationships across government, academia, capital markets, entrepreneurship, and the broader innovation community. Those connections strengthen Fairfax County's ability to attract investment, support business expansion, scale strategic partnerships, and create opportunity for residents and employers.

"Fairfax County stands at the center of extraordinary economic and technological change," Thomas said. "Advances in artificial intelligence, quantum, energy, aerospace, defense, national security, space and other key industries are creating new opportunities for innovation, investment, and growth. Combined with the region's exceptional talent, research capabilities, and entrepreneurial energy, Fairfax County is positioned to lead."

"I look forward to working with our partners across Fairfax County, Northern Virginia, the DMV region, and the Commonwealth to build on that momentum, strengthen our innovation economy, and create opportunities that benefit businesses, residents, and future generations."

Thomas will begin his tenure in August. He succeeds FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins, who departs after nearly seven years of leadership marked by significant economic growth, regional collaboration, and national recognition for Fairfax County.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/301707_9283eca3d4f41bf1_001full.jpg

xxx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301707

Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority