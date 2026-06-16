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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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LIBERNOVO HK CO., LIMITED: LiberNovo Maxis Big & Tall Ergonomic Chair Debuts, Unlocking a New Level of "Stability, Width, and Comfort" for Prolonged Sitting

The Maxis series is live today, starting at €829 with launch savings.

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo's Maxis series goes on sale today, the brand's first line built from the ground up for Big & Tall users rather than scaled up from a standard chair. It ships in three configurations, alongside two additions to the LiberNovo Omni family.

Built for the body, not scaled up to fit

Maxis targets the three things that fail a larger body in a standard seat: thighs left unsupported, a recline that sways under weight, and support that gives out by mid-afternoon. The 52 cm seat extends fully under the thigh. Multi-density foam holds its shape instead of bottoming out under load. A tall backrest and adjustable neck support hold the spine and neck, with the neck support sitting at the neck rather than behind the head. The frame is BIFMA-certified to 181 kg (399 lb) on a die-cast aluminum alloy base.

Recline that holds under load

For a heavier build, recline is where most chairs lose stability. The five-stage recline control runs from 105° to 160°, and the dynamic support holds the frame steady through every stage, so the chair stays planted whether you sit upright for focus work, lean back between tasks, or recline fully through a long session.

Where it earns its keep

The same build pays off across a long day. Eight hours at a desk, an evening reclined at home, a marathon gaming session: Maxis is engineered to support firmly and stay comfortable through all of it, not just the first hour.

One lineup, every body and budget

Maxis ships in three configurations. Manual (€829) covers the core build with five-stage recline and an aluminum alloy base. Electric (€1,079), in Graphite or Glacier, adds a powered lumbar and the spinal stretch function for fine-tuning at the press of a button. Airflow (€1,269) sits at the top, layering Active Airflow seat ventilation for users who run hot. Two Omni updates land the same day: Omni SE, the manual entry into LiberNovo's Dynamic Ergonomics platform, and Omni Pro, the fully electric version with powered lumbar, spinal stretch, and Active Airflow. Between them, the lineup now covers most body types and most budgets.

Launch pricing runs from today through July 31.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996914/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996931/LIBERNOVO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-maxis-big--tall-ergonomic-chair-debuts-unlocking-a-new-level-of-stability-width-and-comfort-for-prolonged-sitting-302800139.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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