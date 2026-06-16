Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Project ICON, the authority-building studio co-founded by Justin Heuff, today announced its partnership with BookThinkers for BookThinkers LIVE 2026, where Project ICON will appear as a featured exhibitor. The annual author-marketing conference, hosted by BookThinkers founder Nick Hutchison, takes place July 11-12, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

BookThinkers LIVE 2026 is expected to draw 400 to 500 high-profile founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurial authors for two days focused on growing audiences, increasing book sales, and building real influence. The stage lineup features New York Times bestselling authors and speakers whose books have sold millions of copies, making it one of the most concentrated rooms of serious authors and thought leaders in the country.

That is exactly the room where Project ICON does its best work. Project ICON is an authority-building studio for founders, business owners, and leaders who want to be seen, heard, and trusted at the highest level. The team engineers authority across four disciplines: top-ranked podcasts, bestselling books, celebrity and TEDx stages, and major press. In 15-plus years, Project ICON has helped create more than 1,000 podcasts, publish over 100 books, and put 600-plus people on stage.

"BookThinkers LIVE gathers exactly the kind of people we built Project ICON for: authors and founders who are serious about their growth," said Justin Heuff, CEO and Co-Founder of Project ICON. "Writing the book is step one. Being known for it, getting on stages, and building lasting authority is where we come in. We can't wait to meet this community in Boston."

"This event is about momentum," added Jared Zuckerman, Co-Founder of Project ICON. "When you put hundreds of driven authors in one room with people who have actually done it at the highest level, things happen fast. Our job at the booth is simple: show attendees the clear path from author to authority."

"Our community has always wanted more than book sales. They want impact and authority," said Nick Hutchinson, Founder of BookThinkers. "Having Project ICON at BookThinkers LIVE gives our authors a clear next step to build the kind of presence that opens doors for years."

Attendees are invited to visit the Project ICON booth throughout BookThinkers LIVE 2026 to meet the team, see how the authority-building process works, and explore what it could mean for their own goals.

About Project ICON Project ICON is an authority-building studio that helps founders, business owners, consultants, and leaders become the recognized, trusted names in their industries. Through a focused process of Position, Build, Monetize, Project ICON develops the podcasts, books, stages, press, and community ecosystems that establish lasting credibility and influence. Project ICON, LLC is based in Florida, United States.

About BookThinkers Founded by Nick Hutchinson, BookThinkers is an author-marketing company that helps authors grow their audience, boost book sales, and generate leads through an author-first approach to marketing. BookThinkers LIVE 2026 takes place July 11-12, 2026, in Boston, MA.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC