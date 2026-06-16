New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - The Gadgety Awards and IFA Berlin, the world's largest event for home and consumer tech, today announced the return of the IFA Innovation Awards, powered by the Gadgety Awards, for a second edition at IFA 2026. Building on a debut year that attracted more than 500 entries from manufacturers, designers and innovators around the world, the 2026 program will once again spotlight breakthrough innovations in engineering across the global technology landscape - and this year, with a dedicated live Awards event and an expanded Innovation Awards Zone on the IFA show floor.





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Submissions will be accepted starting June 1, 2026 via the official IFA Innovation Awards portal.

An expanded Innovation Awards Zone - built for winners

A defining feature of the inaugural program, the Innovation Awards Zone returns in 2026 as a dedicated, high-visibility showcase for every winning product on the IFA show floor. Designed as a must-visit destination for industry professionals, international media and consumers alike, the Zone gives winning brands sustained exposure across all five days of IFA - well beyond the moment of the announcement itself. The 2026 edition will expand its footprint and lineup, building on the momentum of a debut year that drew strong traffic throughout the show.

A new dedicated live Awards event at IFA 2026

For the first time, the IFA Innovation Awards will be celebrated at a dedicated live Awards event during IFA 2026, giving winning brands a high-profile, in-show stage of their own. Building on the inaugural Innovation Stage announcement at IFA 2025 - attended by more than 200 members of the international media - the 2026 standalone ceremony will bring exhibitors, press and the global tech community together to celebrate the products defining the year in consumer technology, before winners head to the Innovation Awards Zone for the remainder of the show.

"Our partnership with the Gadgety Awards has been instrumental in establishing the IFA Innovation Awards as a defining moment of our show," said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. "Together, we're raising the bar again in 2026 - with a dedicated live Awards event and an expanded Innovation Awards Zone that give winning brands the stage, audience and visibility they deserve. It is a fitting platform for the technologies and the people shaping how we live, work and connect."

"This partnership continues to deliver exactly what the industry needs - a rigorous, independent evaluation backed by IFA's unmatched global platform," added Helena Stone, Chief Marketing Officer and judge at the Gadgety Awards. "More than 500 entries in year one showed how hungry the industry was for an awards program at this scale. In 2026, we're building on that with even greater visibility for winners and a live moment that does justice to what these brands are creating."

"After an outstanding inaugural year, the IFA Innovation Awards have firmly established themselves as the global benchmark for excellence in consumer technology," said Brian Kolb, CEO at the Gadgety Awards. "The 2026 program takes that momentum further - a dedicated live Awards event and an expanded Innovation Awards Zone mean winners don't just earn a moment of recognition, they get a stage, an audience and a destination on the world's largest consumer tech show floor. That's a powerful combination of credibility and exposure that opens real doors in global markets."

Submissions open June 1, 2026

The 2026 IFA Innovation Awards are open to companies of all sizes - from Fortune 500 corporations to bold startups - with products commercially launching within the eligibility window. Companies do not need to exhibit at IFA 2026 to participate in the awards program. Entries will be reviewed by an independent panel of international technology journalists and creators.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

The awards employ a comprehensive judging methodology focusing on engineering and functionality, and aesthetics, and uniqueness and innovation. Recognition is awarded at three levels:

IFA Best of Category - Highest-rated products setting new industry benchmarks

IFA Innovation Award - Top-performing products showing outstanding innovation and market potential

IFA Next: Best of Startup Innovations - Most promising startups delivering disruptive technology

What Winners Receive

All 2026 IFA Innovation Awards winners receive:

A custom-designed physical award trophy celebrating their achievement

Official IFA certification boosting product credibility in global markets

Global media exposure through IFA's extensive network reaching millions worldwide

Coverage in official IFA publications and across IFA's marketing and social media channels

Winners may also opt in to additional benefits, including full licensing rights to use the IFA Innovation Awards logo across packaging, PR, retail and digital campaigns, and prominent featured placement in the Innovation Awards Zone at IFA 2026.

About the Partnership

The IFA Innovation Awards are powered by Gadgety Awards LLC, ensuring an independent, credible assessment of submitted innovations while leveraging IFA Berlin's global platform for maximum winner recognition and exposure. The 2025 inaugural edition recognized numerous emerging players from across the industry.

About the Gadgety Awards



The Gadgety Awards is an independent awards organization recognizing outstanding products, brands and innovations across the global consumer technology industry. Best known for its "Best of" recognition programs at major industry events including CES, MWC and IFA, the Gadgety Awards partners with leading trade shows and media organizations to spotlight the products shaping the future of tech.

For more information, visit gadgetyawards.com

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin is the world's leading event for home and consumer technologies and celebrates over a century of innovation. Since 1924, IFA Berlin has been the leading global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry experts come together to showcase groundbreaking products and shape the future of consumer electronics. IFA 2026 takes place from 4-8 September 2026 at the Messe Berlin grounds.

For more information and applications, visit: https://www.ifa-berlin.com/innovation-awards

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