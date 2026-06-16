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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust: Canadian Net REIT Announces the Acquisition of a Property in Rivière-Du-Loup, QC

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "Trust") (TSX-V: NET.UN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-tenant retail property leased to Bureau en Gros (Staples) located at 250 boulevard de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec. The purchase price was $4,430,000 (excluding transaction costs), paid in cash.

"We are pleased to add this Bureau en Gros property to our growing portfolio," said Kevin Henley, President and CEO. "Located in one of the most desirable positions within the retail node of Rivière-du-Loup, this acquisition is a textbook example of what we look for: a nationally tenanted, triple net property in a great secondary market. The transaction is immediately accretive to FFO per unit1 and further strengthens our portfolio."

As a result of this acquisition, the Trust now owns a total of 98 properties.

About Canadian Net - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Kevin Henley at (450) 536-5328.

1 Non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures" of the most recent Management Discussion and Analysis.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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