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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 18:22 Uhr
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Yacht Club de Monaco: La Belle Classe Academy: a training centre dedicated to excellence since 2015

MONACO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the aegis of 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting', Yacht Club de Monaco's La Belle Classe Academy training centre caters for yachting professionals with a 360o programme covering all aspects of the sector, structured around Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Navigation, the art of hospitality, etiquette and onboard protocol are taught to internationally recognised standards. Its Yachting Masterclass programme is accredited by the International Association of Maritime Institutions (IAMI), while several technical courses are certified by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), a global reference for boating and water sports training. This recognition by two highly reputable bodies underpins the excellence and relevance of the instruction provided by the YCM.

Keen to engage the next generation, La Belle Classe Academy also offers a Summer Yachting Camp, an immersive programme organised by YCM every year. Open to 16 to 22 year-olds, with no prerequisites, this camp provides an excellent introduction to yachting. Over one or two weeks, participants learn how to drive motorboats and jet-skis, first aid, meteorology, nautical knots, safety at sea, and a wide range of nautical and educational activities. Supervised by professionals, they acquire practical skills and recognised certifications such as the RYA Powerboat Level 2 and Personal Watercraft. It is a formative experience in which to learn invaluable skills, gain confidence on the water and discover yachting-related professions.

These modules are designed to help train tomorrow's sailors and support boating enthusiasts and yachting professionals, in addition to the YCM Yachting Student Fair dedicated to discovering yachting and maritime professions, and further reinforce the Principality's international profile.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e09bab-1e55-434b-b970-130f321e4c8c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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