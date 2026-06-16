Mercom India will host its sixth edition of the Renewables Summit on July 01 and 02

As one of the world's top three solar markets and among the fastest-growing clean energy economies, India is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the global clean energy economy. According to Mercom India forecasts, the country is expected to install more than 427 GW of solar capacity (utility-scale and rooftop combined) by 2030, including 320.8 GW by 2028. Energy storage capacity is projected to surpass 55 GWh by 2028. With rising electricity demand, ambitious clean energy targets, expanding domestic manufacturing, and significant investment flowing into the sector, India has emerged as one of the most strategically important renewable energy markets in the world.

Against this backdrop, senior policymakers, investors, developers, manufacturers, and technology leaders will gather at the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2026 on July 1-2 in New Delhi.

Now in its sixth year, the Summit has become the leading event where policies are defined, investment decisions are made, and market developments are shaping India's renewable energy future. Powered by Mercom India's proprietary research and insights, the Summit offers unparalleled access to stakeholders and market intelligence shaping one of the world's fastest-growing and most strategically important renewable energy markets.

The two-day agenda will feature senior government officials and policymakers from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), along with investors, developers and EPCs, manufacturers, technology providers, and corporate energy buyers from across the renewable energy value chain. Key sessions will address India's clean energy expansion, solar manufacturing competitiveness, hybrid renewable projects, energy storage deployment, transmission infrastructure, distributed energy, renewable technologies, and financing strategies for large-scale growth.

"India has established itself as one of the world's most important renewable energy markets. The scale of planned deployment, expanding domestic manufacturing, growing energy storage requirements, and rising electricity demand are creating significant opportunities across the renewable energy value chain. For investors, manufacturers, developers, and technology providers, India is increasingly becoming a market that cannot be ignored," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Guided by the theme, Where Policy Meets Ambition, the Summit will address the opportunities, challenges, and strategic priorities expected to define India's renewable energy market over the coming decade, including domestic manufacturing, energy storage deployment, grid modernization, financing, and emerging technologies.

During the Summit, Mercom will also host the prestigious Mercom India Awards, the benchmark for excellence in India's clean energy industry. The Awards recognize the companies, projects, innovations, and transactions setting new standards for leadership, execution, and impact while accelerating India's clean energy transition.

The Summit will also feature a dedicated exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, products, and solutions from across the renewable energy ecosystem.

For more information and registration details, visit www.mercomindia.com

About Mercom India

Mercom India is a clean energy research, media, and communications firm in India recognized worldwide for its expertise in Indian cleantech markets. Located in Bangalore, India, Mercom has been providing research and insights to clean energy organizations in India since 2009. Mercom India is a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group, an integrated communications, research, and media firm focused exclusively on clean energy markets in the United States, Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Learn more at: www.MercomIndia.com

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Contacts:

Wendy Prabhu

Mercom Capital Group

1.512.347.0300

media@mercomcapital.com