DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market to Witness Significant Growth at a CAGR of 14.2% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Therapies Enter Late-Stage Development | DelveInsight

The growing market of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy is driven by high prevalence, significant unmet need, and the increasing use of neurotoxic chemotherapies. Growing emphasis on survivorship and quality of life, along with the emergence of mechanism-based, disease-modifying therapies such as Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA) [Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal)], Halneuron (tetrodotoxin) (Dogwood Therapeutics), ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%) (AlgoTherapeutix), and others, is expected to shift the market from symptomatic management toward targeting underlying pathophysiology, creating substantial opportunities across both established and emerging oncology markets.

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Summary

The market size for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy was found to be USD 1 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market size, approximately 54% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2025, the total number of incident cases of CIPN in the 7MM was ~1.6 million .

. Leading chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy companies, such as Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal), Dogwood Therapeutics, AlgoTherapeutix, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Tarian Pharma, WinSanTor, and others, are developing new chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment drugs that can be available in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment drugs that can be available in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years. The promising chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy therapies in clinical trials include Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA), Halneuron (tetrodotoxin), ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%), Recomodulin (ART-123), TAR-0520 (Tarian Gel), pirenzepine (WST-057), and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the emerging therapies for treatment of CIPN, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA) in the US.

Discover why is CIPN becoming a major oncology supportive-care market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/cipn-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Rising cancer incidence and increased chemotherapy use: The increasing global burden of cancer, along with the growing adoption of neurotoxic chemotherapy drugs, including platinum-based therapies, taxanes, and proteasome inhibitors, is substantially contributing to the rising prevalence of CIPN, thereby fueling the need for effective treatment and management approaches.

The increasing global burden of cancer, along with the growing adoption of neurotoxic chemotherapy drugs, including platinum-based therapies, taxanes, and proteasome inhibitors, is substantially contributing to the rising prevalence of CIPN, thereby fueling the need for effective treatment and management approaches. Growing use of neurotoxic chemotherapy agents: Widely used chemotherapeutic drugs such as platinum compounds, taxanes, and vinca alkaloids are strongly associated with CIPN, driving the demand for effective preventive and therapeutic solutions.

Widely used chemotherapeutic drugs such as platinum compounds, taxanes, and vinca alkaloids are strongly associated with CIPN, driving the demand for effective preventive and therapeutic solutions. Launch of emerging CIPN drugs: The dynamics of the CIPN market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA) [Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal)], Halneuron (tetrodotoxin) (Dogwood Therapeutics), ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%) (AlgoTherapeutix), Recomodulin (ART-123) (Asahi Kasei Pharma), TAR-0520 (Tarian Gel) (Tarian Pharma), pirenzepine (WST-057) (WinSanTor), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the entry of late-stage Recomodulin (ART-123) is expected to intensify competition in the CIPN prevention landscape during the latter half of the forecast period.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis

The absence of universally accepted diagnostic standards, along with the shortcomings of existing assessment methodologies, continues to challenge accurate disease evaluation and the optimization of clinical trial frameworks in CIPN.

Furthermore, the intricate and multifaceted pathophysiology of CIPN, driven by peripheral nerve injury, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuroinflammatory processes, has complicated the discovery of reliable and reproducible therapeutic targets.

Although CIPN significantly affects patients' quality of life and frequently disrupts cancer treatment adherence, therapeutic and preventive options remain inadequate. Current management approaches are generally guided by symptom severity.

Mild-to-moderate neuropathy is commonly managed with supportive care measures, including topical therapies, while severe cases often require symptomatic pharmacologic interventions such as neuromodulators and high-dose capsaicin-based formulations.

At present, there are no FDA-approved agents specifically indicated for the prevention of CIPN, and treatment options remain limited.

Duloxetine is currently the only therapy supported by moderate clinical evidence, while most management strategies continue to rely on off-label and symptom-oriented approaches.

is currently the only therapy supported by moderate clinical evidence, while most management strategies continue to rely on off-label and symptom-oriented approaches. The CIPN treatment landscape is gradually evolving, with increasing focus on both preventive and therapeutic modalities supported by a growing pipeline of mechanism-driven candidates. Investigational therapies for CIPN treatment include capsaicin 8% patch (QUTENZA) from Averitas Pharma, halneuron (tetrodotoxin) from Dogwood Therapeutics, and ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%) from AlgoTherapeutix, among others.

from Averitas Pharma, from Dogwood Therapeutics, and from AlgoTherapeutix, among others. Simultaneously, several candidates are being explored for the prevention of CIPN, including recomodulin (ART-123) by Asahi Kasei Pharma, Tarian Gel (TAR-0520) by Tarian Pharma, and pirenzepine (WST-057) from WinSanTor, reflecting the expanding interest in targeted strategies aimed at mitigating chemotherapy-induced neurotoxicity.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Competitive Landscape

Some of the CIPN drugs under development include Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA) [Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal)], Halneuron (tetrodotoxin) (Dogwood Therapeutics), ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%) (AlgoTherapeutix), Recomodulin (ART-123) (Asahi Kasei Pharma), TAR-0520 (Tarian Gel) (Tarian Pharma), pirenzepine (WST-057) (WinSanTor), and others.

The Capsaicin 8% topical system is a high-concentration, localized patch designed to target TRPV1 nociceptors and deliver prolonged pain relief by inducing defunctionalization of sensory nerve fibers, while avoiding systemic exposure. Although currently approved for other neuropathic pain conditions, its mechanism of action closely corresponds with the underlying pathology of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), making it a promising non-opioid therapeutic candidate. The therapy is presently under investigation in the Phase III ACT trial for CIPN.

Dogwood Therapeutics' Halneuron is a novel, first-in-class non-opioid therapy composed of purified tetrodotoxin that selectively inhibits NaV1.7 sodium channels, thereby decreasing neuronal hyperexcitability and interrupting pain signaling associated with CIPN. Developed to provide long-lasting analgesic effects without the safety concerns linked to opioids, the therapy is currently being studied in the Phase IIb HALT-CIPN trial, with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. Additionally, the therapy has been granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA.

AlgoTherapeutix's Recomodulin (ART-123) is an investigational recombinant human thrombomodulin being explored for the prevention of CIPN. Initially approved in Japan for disseminated intravascular coagulation, the therapy exerts anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects through activation of protein C and regulation of thrombin-related pathways, which may help reduce chemotherapy-induced nerve injury. Findings from early-stage Phase I-II studies have demonstrated encouraging efficacy and good tolerability in patients with CIPN. Its proposed therapeutic activity is associated with protein C modulation and inhibition of Thrombin-activable Fibrinolysis Inhibitor (TAFI), reinforcing its potential to minimize neurotoxicity. Recomodulin is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which companies are leading the CIPN pipeline @ Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs

Recent Developments in the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

In February 2026, Dogwood Therapeutics announced that it had achieved over 50% of the planned enrollment in its ongoing HAL-CINP-203 Phase IIb chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain ("HALT-CINP") trial. HALT-CINP remains on track for top-line results to be available during the third quarter of 2026.

announced that it had achieved over 50% of the planned enrollment in its ongoing HAL-CINP-203 Phase IIb chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain ("HALT-CINP") trial. HALT-CINP remains on track for top-line results to be available during the third quarter of 2026. In December 2025, Dogwood Therapeutics reported positive interim results from 97 patients in the ongoing Phase IIb Halneuron study in CINP.

reported positive interim results from 97 patients in the ongoing Phase IIb Halneuron study in CINP. In June 2025, the European Patent Office granted a European Union patent (licensed from Yale University) for OSM-0205, and Osmol is securing financing to begin a Phase I trial, with Phase II studies in CIPN planned for the second half of 2026.

What is Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy?

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a common and often debilitating side effect of several chemotherapy agents, including platinum compounds, taxanes, vinca alkaloids, and proteasome inhibitors. It occurs when these anticancer drugs damage the peripheral nerves responsible for transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. Patients with CIPN typically experience symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning sensations, pain, muscle weakness, and heightened sensitivity to touch or temperature, primarily in the hands and feet. The condition can significantly impair daily functioning, reduce quality of life, and may even require chemotherapy dose reduction or discontinuation, potentially affecting cancer treatment outcomes. As cancer survival rates improve and the use of neurotoxic chemotherapies expands, the burden of CIPN continues to grow, driving increased research efforts toward early diagnosis, preventive strategies, and the development of more effective therapeutic interventions.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, among severity-specific incident cases of CIPN, severe CIPN accounted for the majority of cases (~240K), followed by mild and moderate in 2025.

The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Population of CIPN

Severity-specific Incident Population of CIPN

Incident Population of CIPN by Cancer Type

Total Treated Population of CIPN

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral

Neuropathy Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market CAGR 14.2 % Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size in 2025 USD 1 Billion Key Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Companies Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal), Dogwood Therapeutics, AlgoTherapeutix, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Tarian Pharma, WinSanTor, and others Key Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA), Halneuron (tetrodotoxin), ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%), Recomodulin (ART-123), TAR-0520 (Tarian Gel), pirenzepine (WST-057), and others

Scope of the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Patient Population Forecast

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutics Market Size

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Analysis

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size and Trends

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Opportunity

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what are the latest Phase II/III drugs in CIPN @ Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Key Insights 2 Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of CIPN 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CIPN Market Overview at a Glance 7 Disease Background and Overview 8 Treatment of CIPN 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Population of CIPN in 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Population of CIPN in the United States 9.4.2 Severity-specific Incident Population of CIPN in the United States 9.4.3 Incident Population of CIPN by Cancer Type in the United States 9.4.4 Total Treated/Prevention Population of CIPN in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of CIPN 11 Key Endpoints Guidance by the FDA (2025) 12 Emerging CIPN Therapies 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape 12.2 Capsaicin 8% (QUTENZA): Averitas Pharma (Grünenthal) 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.2.1 Clinical trial information 12.2.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.4 Analyst Views 12.3 Halneuron (tetrodotoxin): Dogwood Therapeutics 12.4 ATX01 (amitriptyline hydrochloride 15%): AlgoTherapeutix 12.5 Recomodulin (ART-123): Asahi Kasei Pharma 12.6 TAR-0520 (Tarian Gel): Tarian Pharma 13 CIPN Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.1 Key Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Forecast Assumptions 13.2 Total Market Size of CIPN in the 7MM 13.3 The United States CIPN Market 13.3.1 Total Market Size of CIPN in the United States 13.3.2 Market Size of CIPN by Therapies in the United States 13.4 EU4 and the UK CIPN Market 13.5 Japan CIPN Market 14 KOL Views of CIPN 14.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 15 Unmet Needs of CIPN 16 SWOT Analysis of CIPN 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of CIPN 17.1 The US 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 18 Bibliography 19 CIPN Market Market Report Methodology

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