Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Promotes Lee Chisholm and Welcomes Trent Pusey to Strengthen Commercial Lending Team

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank") today announced the promotion of Lee Chisholm to Senior Commercial Loan Officer and Senior Vice President, as well as the addition of Trent Pusey as Senior Commercial Loan Officer and Senior Vice President.

Since joining the Bank in 2006, Lee Chisholm has been an integral member of its retail banking and lending teams. He began his career in retail banking before transitioning to lending in 2013, where he has held several roles including Credit Analyst, Branch Manager, and Loan/Business Development Officer. Chisholm played a key role in expanding the Bank's presence in Accomack County, Virginia, and Wicomico County, Maryland. During this time, he remained actively engaged in the community and continues to serve on the boards of the Snow Hill, Maryland and Chincoteague Island, Virginia Chambers of Commerce, while also being an active member of the Salisbury Rotary Club and the Greater Salisbury Committee. Chisholm is a graduate of Frostburg State University, the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and the Maryland Bankers Association Banking School. In his new role as Senior Commercial Loan Officer, he will focus on expanding and deepening commercial banking relationships across the Bank's established markets in Maryland and Virginia.

Lee Chisholm, Senior Commercial Loan Officer, SVP

Trent Pusey joins the Bank with more than 25 years of banking experience serving customers across the Eastern Shore. Most recently, he served as Senior Relationship Officer and Senior Vice President at LINKBANK. Throughout his career, Pusey has built strong relationships within the business community and earned a reputation for exceptional client service. He is a graduate of Florida State University, the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and the Maryland Bankers Association Banking School. Pusey is also actively involved in the community, currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Life Crisis Center and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development (SWED). He will support the Bank's strategic focus on developing commercial banking relationships in contiguous markets while building long-term client partnerships through exceptional customer service.

Trent Pusey, Senior Commercial Loan Officer, SVP

"We congratulate Lee Chisholm on his well-earned promotion and welcome Trent Pusey to our lending team, as both will play a vital role in supporting local businesses and strengthening the communities we serve," said Doug Cook, Chief Lending Officer and Executive Vice President. "Both Lee and Trent are highly respected lenders with distinguished careers in community banking, and we are confident they will bring meaningful value to our customers and stockholders."

###



About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), was founded in 1890 and provides a comprehensive range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services to consumer and commercial clients. The Bank delivers its services through a network of twelve full-service branch locations and one loan production office, complemented by robust digital banking platforms. Calvin B. Taylor Bank serves communities throughout the eastern coastal region of the Delmarva Peninsula, including Worcester and Wicomico counties in Maryland; Accomack and Northampton counties in Virginia; and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact

Doug Cook, Chief Lending Officer and Executive Vice President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taylor-bank-promotes-lee-chisholm-and-welcomes-trent-pusey-to-streng-1178197