BHA Strategy Announces Expansion of Its Public Relations Team

Amie Corey joins the firm as Senior Vice President, Public Relations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / BHA Strategy, a leading Tennessee-based public affairs and strategic communications firm, has announced the continued growth of the team with the hiring of Amie Corey. Amie recently joined BHA as Senior Vice President, Public Relations after serving as Director of Content Strategy for the Tennessee Titans, where she spent more than a decade shaping the franchise's brand storytelling across television, radio, podcasts, and digital platforms.

Corey brings a rare combination of strategic communications expertise and high-profile media experience to her new role at BHA Strategy. As part of the Public Relations team, Corey will provide clients with deep insight into corporate messaging and cross-platform storytelling across Tennessee and the Southeast. Corey's background managing complex media moments, building editorial systems, and delivering results for one of the NFL's most notable franchises will further strengthen BHA's full-service client support.

"Amie brings a wealth of experience in a changing media landscape that will only further serve our clients," said Blake Harris, CEO of BHA Strategy. "As we expand our services to include public relations and media relations, we continue to provide value to our clients with precision and results."

Amie joins BHA Strategy as the firm marks its fourth year with a growing team of senior strategists and government relations professionals. BHA partners with BGR Group, a premier government affairs and public relations firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., allowing us to serve clients across Tennessee and around the country.

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About BHA Strategy ( BHA Strategy ):

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BHA Strategy is a full-service, strategic consulting firm providing expertise in government affairs, public relations, and corporate intelligence. With deep roots in both political campaigns and public service, BHA's team applies winning campaign strategies and senior advisor expertise to the biggest challenges facing startups, corporations, and causes. BHA retains a political skill set that includes public opinion research, digital marketing, and media production/placement. The firm's core focus is multi-state government affairs, strategic communication, and reputation management.

About BGR Group ( www.bgrdc.com ):

Founded in 1991, BGR Group is a premier government affairs and public relations firm with offices in Washington, D.C., London, Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia. BGR specializes in three key areas: bipartisan government affairs, strategic communications, and business advisory services. BGR brings together some of the most accomplished policy experts, public opinion influencers, and issue advocates from across the political spectrum.

Contact: Laine Arnold - laine@bhastrategy.com

SOURCE: BHA Strategy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bha-strategy-announces-expansion-of-its-public-relations-team-1178179