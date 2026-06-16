Goose Creek Candle Company: Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Candle Collection Launches Exclusively at GooseCreek.com

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Goose Creek is bringing the ultimate throwback experience home with the launch of its new Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Candle Collection, inspired by the unforgettable shows, characters, colors, and chaos that defined an entire generation of television fans.

Designed for the kids who grew up in the glow of a Nickelodeon TV screen, the collection transforms iconic 90's nostalgia into bold, collectible home fragrances that celebrate the humor, creativity, and larger-than-life energy of the era.

From slime-covered memories to cartoon-fueled Saturday mornings, each candle captures the feeling of growing up during one of pop culture's most unforgettable decades. The collection blends playful fragrance experiences with the comfort of nostalgia, allowing fans to relive the excitement of their favorite childhood moments in an entirely new way.

More than just candles, the Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Collection celebrates the connection fans still share with the shows and characters that shaped their childhoods. Inspired by the cartoons, catchphrases, and unforgettable moments that continue to live rent-free in fans' minds decades later, the collection is designed to spark conversation, laughter, and memories.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shared the inspiration behind the collaboration:

"This collection is pure nostalgia. We wanted to recreate the feeling of rushing home to watch your favorite Nickelodeon shows, hearing the theme songs, seeing the slime, and feeling completely connected to that moment in time. These candles are designed for the fans who grew up with these shows and still carry those memories with them today."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has remained committed to creating high-quality, clean-burning candles that transform the atmosphere of any home. With the Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Collection, customers can expect the same long-lasting performance and layered fragrance experience Goose Creek is known for, now inspired by one of the most iconic eras in entertainment history.

The full Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Goose Creek candle collection includes multiple new collectible 3-Wick Candles inspired by iconic fan-favorite shows, including:

AAHH!!! Real Monsters

The Angry Beavers

CatDog

The Fairly OddParents

Hey Arnold!

Rocket Power

Rocko's Modern Life

Rugrats

The Wild Thornberrys

The Nickelodeon 90's Mash-up Candle Collection launched exclusively at www.goosecreekcandle.com on June 12, 2026.

Fans are encouraged to follow Goose Creek's social channels for launch updates, behind-the-scenes content, and nostalgic surprises leading up to release day. Whether you grew up quoting your favorite cartoons or simply miss the magic of 90's Nickelodeon, this collection is designed to bring those memories back - one candle at a time.

Contact Information

Alexandra Clouspy

Goose Creek Candles, LLC.

alexandraclouspy@goosecreek.com

(606) 787-1288

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nickelodeon-90s-mash-up-candle-collection-launches-exclusively-at-goos-1178246