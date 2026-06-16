D. Boral Capital Celebrates the Success of its Second Annual Global Conference

The Event welcomed back Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary as keynote speaker with 60 presenting companies and over 575 attendees

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, celebrates the success of its second annual Global Conference, which featured Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. "Mr. Wonderful," as keynote speaker for the second consecutive year. Sixty companies and over 575 attendees participated in the event, resulting in 285 constructive meetings. The conference also welcomed 45 sponsors to the program. This year's conference took place on May 7, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel, New York City.

"This year's event reflects the continued growth of the DBC Conference as a forum to connect growth companies with the investment community," said D. Boral Capital Founder and CEO David W. Boral. "At D. Boral Capital, we are committed to fostering strong relationships and creating meaningful opportunities for our clients, partners, and investors. We appreciate the support of our sponsors, participants, and speakers, including Kevin O'Leary, and look forward to building on this year's momentum."

For updates on the 2027 DBC Conference, visit https://dboralcapital.com/conference/.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-celebrates-the-success-of-its-second-annual-global-1178252