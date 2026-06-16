Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - The Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University has awarded $225,000 in seed grant funding, supported by Google.org, to advance nine new research projects focused on strengthening energy security.

Each project will receive $25,000 to support early stage research on energy markets, firm power, critical minerals, grid resilience and data center infrastructure.

The grants are made possible by Google.org's support for the Hamm Institute's AI-related energy research, including work focused on the power and infrastructure needs associated with rising electricity demand.

"Google.org's support is helping accelerate research that connects innovation with some of the country's most urgent energy challenges," said Katie Altshuler, Hamm Institute deputy executive director. "Energy security depends on practical research that addresses real-world challenges. These projects reflect the breadth of expertise across OSU, as well as the role research can play in strengthening America's energy future."

The 2026-27 seed grant projects include:

Dr. James Payne, dean of the Spears School of Business, Norman and Suzanne Myers Endowed Chair, and Richard W. Poole Professor: "Detecting Mild Explosive Dynamics in LNG Prices: Implications for U.S. Energy Security and Infrastructure Resilience"

Dr. Javier Vilcaez, professor of geology: "Supercritical CO2-Enhanced Microbial Oil Removal Integrated with Dolomite-Mediated Metals Recovery from Produced Water"

Dr. Jimmie Weaver, professor of chemistry: "Visible-Light-Driven Sour Gas Sweetening"

Dr. Xiaofeng Chen, assistant professor of geology: "Geomechanical Evolution of Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage Under Cyclic Thermo-Hydro-Mechanical Loading"

Dr. Nohpill Park, associate professor of computer science: "Blockchain-Enabled Decentralized/Agentic/Generative Energy Ecosystem"

Dr. Praveen Meduri, assistant professor of chemical engineering: "Closing the Loop: Electrochemical Recovery of Bromine from Oklahoma Produced Water for On-Site Calcium Bromide Completion Fluid"

Dr. Rui Du, assistant professor of economics: "AI Data Centers and American Energy Security: An Interdisciplinary Assessment of Grid Resilience and Electricity Markets"

Dr. Vedran Brdar, assistant professor of physics: "Neutrino Imaging of Small Modular Reactors as Next-Generation Nuclear Facilities"

Dr. Yu Feng, associate professor of chemical engineering: "Computational Fluid Dynamics-Informed, AI-Empowered Digital Twin for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure Design"

The Hamm Institute seed grant program supports OSU researchers pursuing projects with clear relevance to energy security, technology development, infrastructure resilience and American competitiveness.

"These grants are an investment in Oklahoma State University researchers whose work can help address some of the most pressing energy challenges facing the country," said Dr. Kenneth Sewell, OSU vice president for research. "By supporting early stage research, we are building the technical foundation for future discovery, commercialization, policy development and industry collaboration."

PHOTOS: https://digitalassets.okstate.edu/share/301444DA-6F30-438C-BC5CEE907F50E26C/

About the Hamm Institute for American Energy

The Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University is dedicated to advancing energy security for the U.S. and its allies. Through collaboration with industry experts, government leaders, and academia, the Hamm Institute seeks to meet humanity's growing energy needs through affordable, reliable, and abundant energy. By championing American energy innovation, the Hamm Institute aims to safeguard U.S. national security and support global energy stability.

About Google in Oklahoma

Google has proudly called Oklahoma home for nearly two decades. In 2025, the company's investments and technologies helped provide more than $2.6 billion of economic activity for hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers. Google continues to invest in Oklahoma's AI infrastructure, including a recent $9 billion investment for new data center development. Technologies like Search, YouTube, Google Cloud and Workspace enable growth for businesses and public sector organizations across the state.

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Source: Oklahoma State University