Create, update, and maintain production websites with AI, directly inside Framer.

Framer, the professional website platform for designers, teams, and businesses, today launched Framer Agents, bringing AI directly into the canvas where production websites are designed, managed, and published.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616909966/en/

FRAMER AGENTS

Unlike AI tools that generate static mockups, disconnected code, or throwaway prototypes, Framer Agents work inside a live Framer project. They can edit pages, components, styles, CMS content, SEO settings, and publishing workflows directly. Every change becomes native Framer work that can be inspected, refined, branched, and shipped.

That makes the workflow collaborative instead of conversational. Users can ask an Agent to generate a first version, jump into the design canvas to adjust the details themselves, then hand the work back when they want AI speed again. Agents handle the parts where AI is strongest: creating options, generating ideas, making broad updates, managing CMS content, and scaling repetitive work. People stay in control of the parts where taste, precision, and judgment matter most.

"Most AI design tools give you output you can't really edit unless you can code. Framer Agents work more like a senior designer would: directly on the canvas, taking turns with you until the site feels right." KOEN BOK, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

Framer Agents can help across the full website workflow: building new sites and pages, generating layouts, updating existing pages, writing copy, managing CMS content, adding SEO metadata and alt text, creating code components, making layouts responsive, and auditing for broken links, accessibility issues, low contrast, and inconsistent styles. In practice, Perplexity built their entire site with zero developers, and Superhuman now completes 85% of site work through design and marketing alone.

The launch introduces External Agents, letting users connect AI tools they already use, including Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and Gemini CLI, directly into Framer. This gives users access to fast-moving model capabilities while keeping the work inside Framer's visual, editable, publishable environment.

Framer is launching Branching to make AI workflows practical for production sites. Users can ask Agents to make changes in a dedicated branch, review what changed, compare versions, and publish only when ready, without touching the live site.

"AI can get you to a first version fast. The hard part is getting it right. Designers point, compare, move things around, and feel when something starts to work. That doesn't happen in a text box. The design canvas is where taste shows up, so that's where AI needs to live." JORN VAN DIJK, CO-FOUNDER

The launch comes as website work becomes increasingly continuous. According to Framer's State of Sites Report, 53% of website work is maintenance and edits, while 70% of website projects get deprioritized because they are too slow or difficult to ship. Framer Agents are designed for that reality: not only generating new sites, but helping people improve, maintain, and scale the sites they already have.

Framer is used by 188,000 companies across 200 countries, a number that grew 14x in 12 months, and powers more than four million published websites with approximately 364 million monthly active visitors. Customers including Perplexity, Miro, Cal.com, Bilt, Superhuman, Dribbble, and Zapier use Framer to move website work faster without traditional design-to-development handoffs.

The release extends beyond creation with a new Framer Community, a home for creators to share work, build reputation, and earn money through the Marketplace, galleries, awards, contests, and social features. More than 7,000 creators already sell templates and components on the Framer Marketplace. Framer paid $6.5 million directly to creators in 2025, separate from the millions more they generated through their own Framer-powered work. Framer takes no cut.

Framer Agents, External Agents, Branching, and the new Framer Community are available today.

About Framer

Framer is the professional website platform for designers, teams, and businesses that want to design, manage, and publish high-quality websites. Founded in Amsterdam by Jorn van Dijk and Koen Bok, Framer brings design, content, collaboration, and publishing together in one visual canvas, so what teams create is what goes live.

Learn More framer.com

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