Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTCID: MXROF) ("Max" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired securities of Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt") of Suite 1245 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1S4. The transaction did not take place through the facilities of any stock market.

In connection with the closing of a debt settlement transaction (the "Transaction") between Max and Bolt on June 12, 2026 (the "Transaction"), Max acquired 4,000,000 common shares of Bolt (the "Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.42 per Share and 2,000,000 pre-funded warrants of Bolt (the "Warrants") pursuant to a debt settlement agreement dated May 11, 2026, as amended (the "Agreement"). Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.001 per Share for 24 months.

Max acquired direct ownership of 4,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants. The Shares represented approximately 15.02% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Bolt as of June 12, 2026, immediately following the Transaction (or approximately 20.52% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only), resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by Max as a result of the Transaction.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Max did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercised control over, any securities of Bolt.

Immediately following the Transaction, Max held 4,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants. The Shares represented approximately 15.02% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Bolt as of June 12, 2026, immediately following the Transaction (or approximately 20.52% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only).

A copy of the early warning report in respect of this transaction has been filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found under Max's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report regarding the information contained in this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 290-8100.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX.V under the ticker "MAX" focused on copper and precious metals assets in South America, Mora Gold Silver and the fully funded Sierra Azul Copper Silver both in Colombia and exploration development of its Florália High Purity Iron Project in Brazil fully funded by Bolt Metals Corp.

Sierra Azul Copper Silver (wholly owned) sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt) adjacent to world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Fully funded by global miner Freeport-McMoRan relating to rights to earn up to 80% by funding $50 million of accumulated expenditures. Backed by support of Freeport-McMoRan, the Max team views as validation of the geological and mining potential of Sierra Azul. On April 28, 2026, as part of the 2026 exploration season, Max reported high-grade channel results over intervals from 16 to 59m significantly expanded the Manto-style mineralized footprint to over 8 km² within the AM District.

Mora Gold Silver (right to purchase 100%) lies along the most productive Middle Cauca Gold Belt encompasses numerous historic workings, 5 active mines, a series of exposed polymetallic structures spread over 2,500m by 1,000m. Mora's 8.2 km border is surrounded by Collective Mining's Guayabales Gold Project and Aris Mining's Marmato mining operations. P&P Reserve: 31.3Mt @ 3.2g/t Au, M&I Resource: 61.5Mt @ 3.0g/t Au for 9.2Moz*. On February 26, 2026, Max reported completion of LiDAR survey, progress of the PTO and channel sampling along the entire tunnels of the El Oso and the El Cielo underground ("U/G") mine all within the NAN zone. Work continues to outline the continuity of the 5,000m Marmato-type mineralized corridor.

Max cautions investors that the gold mineralization at the Marmato gold deposit may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization at the Mora Property. Max further advises the QP has been unable to verify the information on Marmato and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Mora Property.

*Source: https://aris-mining.com/operation/reserves-and-resources/

For more information visit on Max Resource Corp: https://www.maxresource.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.

Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301746

Source: MAX Resource Corp.