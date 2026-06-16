Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Uros Vasiljevic for Building a Career Defined by Resilience

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Uros Vasiljevic, the chief executive officer of Stone Building Solutions LLC, who has built a career through resilience and leadership in complex environments. Originally a professional athlete, Mr. Vasiljevic's journey from the competitive basketball courts of Europe to the technical world of structural engineering shows how he has brought athletic discipline to the building industry and scaled with an entrepreneurial spirit.

About Mr. Vasiljevic

Mr. Vasiljevic studied economics and political science at Kenyon College in Ohio before obtaining various certifications, including in first aid from the American Heart Association. He spent the first five years of his career as a professional basketball player for various clubs across Europe, the last of which was MZT Skopje, where he won the League Championship in 2016.

Unfortunately, a career-ending knee injury forced Mr. Vasiljevic to reconsider his path. Despite being advised by multiple specialists that he had only a fraction of his knee function, he pushed through an intensive recovery process and returned to play for two more years-a feat of resilience he considers one of his defining personal achievements.

Immediately following his athletic retirement, Mr. Vasiljevic founded Anchor Marketing in Los Angeles. He built the company into a 30-person W2 sales organization serving small and midsize businesses across Southern California before successfully exiting in 2021.

The Launch of Stone Building Solutions

After relocating to Florida, Mr. Vasiljevic partnered with his wife to expand her existing public adjusting firm, and the two launched Stone Building Solutions in 2021. Under his leadership as chief executive officer, the firm scaled from a seven-person practice into a 37-person enterprise, delivering structural engineering, construction oversight and insurance recovery across Florida and New Jersey. The firm now specializes in construction management across restoration projects and new developments, serving both commercial and multifamily buildings.

Stone Building Solutions has received the highest recognition from the Florida Community Association Journal, which has named it a Diamond Winner for six consecutive years-one of the most competitive distinctions in the state's construction industry. Mr. Vasiljevic is currently leading an aggressive expansion into commercial and government sectors, leveraging the firm's rare combination of owner's representation, construction management, and engineering of record under one roof.

Balancing Work and Personal Life

Outside his professional duties, Mr. Vasiljevic is coached by world-renowned business leader Dan Martell and has a long history of philanthropic and civic engagement, including volunteer work with the Red Cross.

In his personal time, Mr. Vasiljevic takes a disciplined approach to growth that mirrors his professional philosophy: one firm, four jobs. "We engineer the building, monitor the money, represent the owner and recover what's owed," he says. "Most clients find us after they've paid for that lesson the hard way."

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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