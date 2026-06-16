Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Todd G. Fritch, PhD, for Leadership in Higher Education

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who recognizes Todd G Fritch, PhD, for his leadership in higher education and his commitment to expanding access through transformative institutional growth. As president of the University of West Alabama, Dr. Fritch draws on a career defined by diverse academic and administrative experiences to advance opportunities for students. He is guided by his belief in education as a powerful tool for personal and community impact.

About Todd G. Fritch, PhD

Dr. Fritch's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in geology from Lake Superior State University in 1993. He then studied at Baylor University, earning a Master of Science in geology in 1995, followed by a doctorate in geology in 1999. While he initially planned to pursue science or research, he found his experience as a teaching assistant sparked a passion for college-level education.

Shifting his focus to higher education administration, Dr. Fritch has since earned an executive certificate in higher education leadership in 2025 and a certificate from the Institute for Educational Management in 2022. Both certificates were obtained from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Before taking on his role at the University of West Alabama (UWA), Dr. Fritch held several leadership positions, including executive vice president and provost at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, from 2018 to 2025. Before this position, he worked at Shorelight, an educational consulting firm in Boston, as chief academic officer. Among other previous roles are international experience as vice president of academic affairs at the American College of Greece from 2010 to 2012 and numerous roles at Northeastern University in Boston from 2004 to 2008.

Since 2025, Dr. Fritch has served at UWA, and his time there has been marked by significant accomplishments. He feels his most notable achievement was establishing an inclusive 10-year strategic plan within his first 13 months, designed to make every employee feel valued and part of the university's greater mission. Under his leadership, UWA also achieved record enrollment and has invested over $23 million for improvements to the student union building.

Finding Success

Dr. Fritch credits his professional success to his particular leadership style, which is built on three main pillars: "ownership, accountability and responsibility." He works to create a learning environment where calculated risks are encouraged, and his teams can learn from their setbacks without fear of punishment. His forward-looking philosophy includes a long-term commitment to guiding UWA toward its fullest potential and has ambitious plans to double on-campus enrollment over the next 10 to 15 years.

Outside his administrative duties, Dr. Fritch is active in civic and industry leadership. He served on the board of directors of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County from 2021 to 2024, and he is a board member of the Higher Education Partnership of Alabama and the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences. He also has a broad range of hobbies that include golfing, traveling around the world, enjoying food and drink, and playing pickleball.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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