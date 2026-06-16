Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Gary Hinton for Expertise in the Food and Beverage Industry

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who recognizes Gary Hinton for his expertise in the food and beverage industry. Mr. Hinton, owner of Gomer's Fine Wine and Spirits in Kansas City, Missouri, has built a distinguished career through adaptability and dedication to team building, culminating in his current role as a successful business owner.

About Mr. Hinton

Mr. Hinton enjoyed a five-year tenure at Nabisco after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville with a bachelor's degree in 1978. However, his professional journey began in earnest in 1988, when he joined the largest liquor distributor in Missouri as a wine salesperson.

With his talent and work ethic quickly propelling him through the ranks, first to wine manager, then to operations manager for the state, Mr. Hinton spent three years focused on improving operations. Afterward, he transitioned back to sales upon the opening of a sales manager position. He is especially proud of how his work has bridged the divide between the warehouse and sales teams. He has spent much time building camaraderie through initiatives such as organizing golf tournaments.

His career continued to ascend; Mr. Hinton soon took on a significant role as a supplier, managing four states. Eventually, he became the first regional director, overseeing 16 states in the middle of the country. Notably, at one point, he was responsible for managing five market managers and overseeing 20 states. He considers this period of advancement in his career a highlight of his professional journey.

In 2016, Mr. Hinton transitioned once more, this time to the retail sector, acquiring Gomer's Fine Wine and Spirits. Under his guidance, the store has received multiple recognitions, including the best liquor store in Kansas City by The Pitch. Despite many recent industry trends, such as consumer preferences shifting away from alcoholic drink consumption, Mr. Hinton and his dedicated management team have continued to adapt and maintain high sales. Looking to the future, his goal over the next five years is to hand the business over to his son.

Success and Commitment to Leadership

Mr. Hinton credits his professional success to the positive influence of his college baseball coach, an equally dedicated and energetic leader. During his college years, he was a member of the baseball team, and despite initially barely making the 80-candidate team, he went on to achieve all-conference, all-district and all-regional honors in the sport.

Outside of his busy professional life, Mr. Hinton maintains his strong connection to sports. After playing baseball in high school, college and semipro, he embraced senior softball later in life. At the age of 60, he joined a traveling softball tournament team, and after a season of 70 games, the team finished fifth in the world championships. Mr. Hinton was named to the All-World Team as a shortstop, an achievement he regards with great pride.

Mr. Hinton's enduring commitment to excellence, leadership and adaptability continues to define his legacy in both the business world and the athletic community.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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