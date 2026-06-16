Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Cinnzeo Bakery Café of Canada is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-unit franchise development agreement for the Telangana Territory in India, marking a significant milestone in the brand's international expansion strategy.

Under the agreement, the new franchise partner will develop multiple Cinnzeo Bakery Café locations throughout Telangana, including key urban markets such as Hyderabad. The development will introduce Cinnzeo's signature fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and premium bakery offerings to one of India's fastest-growing and most dynamic regions.

"We are excited to welcome our Telangana franchise partner to the Cinnzeo family," said Brad Turner, CEO of Cinnzeo Bakery Café of Canada. "India represents a tremendous growth opportunity for our brand, and Telangana's strong economic development, vibrant retail sector, and growing consumer demand for premium café experiences make it an ideal market for expansion."

The multi-unit development agreement reflects Cinnzeo's commitment to partnering with experienced operators who share the brand's focus on product quality, operational excellence, and exceptional guest experiences.

Cinnzeo Bakery Café is widely recognized for its oven-fresh cinnamon rolls, made with proprietary recipes and premium ingredients. In addition to its signature Classic Roll, the menu features specialty rolls, Cinnzeo Bites, gourmet coffee beverages, and other bakery café offerings designed to meet evolving consumer preferences.

"Our new franchise partner brings strong local market knowledge and a strategic growth vision," added Gaurav Marya, CEO of Franchise India. "We look forward to supporting the successful rollout of multiple locations across Telangana and building a strong, long-term presence in the region."

The first Telangana location has been selected in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad and is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2026, with additional units to follow in accordance with the agreed development schedule.

This agreement further strengthens Cinnzeo's global footprint and reinforces its position as a leading specialty bakery café brand committed to thoughtful, sustainable international growth.

About Cinnzeo Bakery Café

Founded in Canada, Cinnzeo Bakery Café is an internationally recognized specialty bakery café brand known for its fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and premium café beverages. With locations across Canada and international markets, Cinnzeo continues to expand through strategic franchise partnerships that deliver exceptional guest experiences and strong operational performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301742

Source: Cinnzeo Franchise Systems Ltd.