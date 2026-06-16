Strong Chain LLC: Strong Chain Gives Defense Suppliers the Tools to Compete, Comply and Deliver

A former Defense Industrial Base supply chain executive launches affordable software applications designed to help small and mid-size defense manufacturers stay competitive and compliant.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and mid-sized defense suppliers are facing increasing pressure as compliance requirements and penalties continue to rise. Many of the tools designed to help manufacturers meet federal requirements are priced for larger companies and remain out of reach for smaller firms. As a result, small and mid-sized companies are being pushed out of the defense industrial base, while new entrants face significant barriers to entry.

After 28 years in senior supply chain leadership roles across American industry, Cullen Glass saw those challenges firsthand. As Vice President of Supply Chain at Newport News Shipbuilding, the nation's only builder of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, he managed relationships with more than 2,000 suppliers and repeatedly encountered the same operational gaps: capacity planning based more on instinct than data, fragmented quality systems, and cybersecurity compliance programs that were costly and difficult to navigate.

In 2025, he was inspired to build a solution.

Founded in September 2025, Strong Chain LLC has launched a suite of modular software applications designed specifically for small and mid-size defense contractors. The platform helps suppliers manage quality, demonstrate production capacity and meet federal cybersecurity compliance requirements - without the cost and complexity of enterprise software or large consulting engagements.

"Our mission is to provide operational confidence to the defense industrial base, especially for small and mid-size companies that may not have extensive resources," Glass said. "For many of these suppliers, there simply haven't been affordable, practical solutions available until now. We want to lower the barrier to entry and give the companies supporting the Defense Industrial Base the tools they need to succeed."

The Strong Chain platform includes three core applications:

CMMC Accelerator - a guided platform that helps suppliers complete the cybersecurity self-assessments now required for federal contracting and manage compliance going forward.

a guided platform that helps suppliers complete the cybersecurity self-assessments now required for federal contracting and manage compliance going forward. Quality Management System - a centralized dashboard for non-conformance tracking, corrective actions and quality documentation.

a centralized dashboard for non-conformance tracking, corrective actions and quality documentation. Capacity and Scenario Planner - a planning tool that allows manufacturers to model throughput, assess constraints and confidently answer prime contractors when asked whether new work can be delivered on schedule.

The financial and operational stakes surrounding cybersecurity compliance continue to increase across the defense industrial base. In 2025, defense contractor MORSECORP agreed to pay $4.6 million to resolve allegations related to Department of Defense cybersecurity compliance requirements. In a separate matter, Georgia Tech Research Corporation agreed to pay $875,000 to resolve allegations involving cybersecurity controls associated with Department of Defense research contracts. These cases underscore the growing regulatory and contractual focus on cybersecurity compliance.

Strong Chain's pricing model is designed to lower barriers to adoption for smaller suppliers. Annual subscriptions begin at:

$2,000/year for the Capacity Planner

$2,500/year for the CMMC Accelerator

$3,000/year for the Quality Management System

Bundled pricing is also available.

To encourage adoption across the defense industrial base, Strong Chain also offers free entry-level access across all three tools, including:

CMMC Accelerator - free Level 1 CMMC license and a free Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score for Level 2 compliance

free Level 1 CMMC license and a free Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score for Level 2 compliance Quality Management System - Free non-conformance reporting within the quality system

Free non-conformance reporting within the quality system Capacity and Scenario Planner - One free capacity planning for a work center with up to three processes

Glass said the company's goal over the next 12 months is to deploy 5,000 licenses across the defense industrial base and the broader Department of War supply chain.

Defense companies can request a demo or begin a free trial at strongchain.ai.

About Strong Chain LLC

Strong Chain LLC is a defense supply chain technology company founded in September 2025 by Cullen Glass, former Vice President of Supply Chain at Newport News Shipbuilding. The company develops affordable software applications that help small and medium-sized defense suppliers meet compliance requirements, manage quality systems and demonstrate production capacity across the defense industrial base.

Contact

Cullen Glass

cullen.glass@strongchain.us

strongchain.ai

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