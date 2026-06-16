Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management today announced that options on the Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (CBOE: FOTO) began trading on Cboe Options (C1) and EDGX Options on June 5, 2026, following the Fund's launch on May 29, 2026.

The addition of listed options - standardized, exchange-traded contracts that give the holder the right to buy or sell FOTO shares at a set price before a specified date - gives investors further tools to manage their photonics exposure, including the ability to hedge existing positions, express a directional view with defined risk, or generate income through covered calls, an options strategy in which an investor sells call options against shares they already own to collect premium income.

Options on Cboe Options (C1) are supported by Group One Trading LLC as Designated Primary Market Maker; options on EDGX Options are supported by Jane Street Capital, LLC.

About FOTO

The Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (CBOE: FOTO) is an actively managed ETF built for focused exposure to the photonics industry - the technology that moves data as pulses of laser light through fiber, instead of as electrical signals through copper wire. At AI scale, copper has hit a physical wall, and the industry is rapidly migrating that highway from copper to light. FOTO applies a pure-play revenue screen requiring companies to derive at least 50% of their revenues or operating profits from photonics-related products or services, and invests at least 80% of its net assets in such companies under normal market conditions. The Fund is actively managed, not tied to a passive index, and is designed to adapt as the photonics supply chain evolves. FOTO carries a Total Annual Fund Operating Expense of 0.75% and is listed on the

Cboe Exchange, Inc. For more information and to view the prospectus, please visit fotoetf.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (FOTO) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit fotoetf.com or call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, investors must read and understand the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, available from The Options Clearing Corporation at theocc.com.

An investment in FOTO involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is not a complete investment program. Principal risks include Photonics Industry Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Semiconductor and Capital Equipment Risk, Small- and Mid-Capitalization Company Risk, Early-Stage and Pre-Revenue Company Risk, Non-U.S. and Emerging Markets Risk, Concentration Risk, Active Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Market Risk, Cyber Security Risk, Inflation Risk, ETF Risks (including Authorized Participants, Market Makers, and Liquidity Providers Limitation Risk; Cash Redemption Risk; Costs of Buying or Selling Shares; Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV; and Trading Risk), Non-Diversification Risk, and New Fund Risk, among others. ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301751

Source: Tuttle Capital Management