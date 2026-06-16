Catalyst Launches Maui County Federal Credit Union on the FedNow Service

Maui County Federal Credit Union becomes Catalyst's first Hawaii-based credit union with FedNow Send, Receive and Settlement capability

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Catalyst today announced that Maui County Federal Credit Union has successfully gone live on the FedNow Service with Send, Receive and Settlement capabilities, marking Catalyst's first Hawaii-based credit union with the capability to activate all three FedNow services in a single launch. The credit union has opted to make Receive services available to members at this time.

By enabling Send, Receive and Settlement together, Maui County Federal Credit Union can both deliver and receive instant payments and manage settlement seamlessly. At launch, the credit union is offering receive functionality, supporting faster funds availability and more efficient liquidity management. The credit union can now offer instant payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, giving members immediate access to funds when timing matters most.

"For our members and our community, access to funds in real time can be transformative," said Michele Kawahara, President/CEO at Maui County Federal Credit Union.

"Whether it's a family covering everyday expenses or a member needing immediate access to money after hours, instant payments help us meet people where they are. Launching with Catalyst allows us to serve our island communities with speed, reliability and confidence from day one."

For Catalyst, the launch highlights both geographic growth and the value of taking a comprehensive approach to instant payments adoption.

"Launching all FedNow services at once reflects the value of taking a comprehensive approach to instant payments," said Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst. "With our proven experience, deep digital and core integrations and a deployment team built for execution, credit unions, like Maui County Federal Credit Union, can move from strategy to real-time impact with confidence. We're honored to support their leadership and to expand FedNow access across Hawaii."

Catalyst is the leading provider of FedNow instant payments for credit unions, with solutions fully integrated with many of the most widely used core and digital banking platforms. Catalyst offers a complete payments package to power credit union transactions, including instant payment send, receive, request for pay (RFP) and settlement as part of an integrated suite of holistic payment solutions. Catalyst solutions deliver a modern payments experience, enabling payments to flow securely between consumers, businesses, government entities and others.

For more information about Catalyst's FedNow solutions, visit: catalystcorp.org/fast.

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About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

About Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union (MCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Maui County residents since 1937. As a credit union, MCFCU returns value directly to its nearly 21,000 members through competitive rates, lower fees, and personalized service. Beyond banking, MCFCU invests in the community through scholarships, financial education programs, and local service projects. Branches in Kahului, Lahaina, and Wailuku. Learn more at mauicountyfcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

Media Contacts

Courtney Wilson Denise Thayer

Catalyst Maui County Federal Credit Union

news@catalystcorp.org dthayer@mauicountyfcu.org

SOURCE: Catalyst

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/catalyst-launches-maui-county-federal-credit-union-on-the-fednowr-se-1177929