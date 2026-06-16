Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - A Guinness World Record was set on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Flag Day, in Branson, Missouri.

The Guinness World Record involved creating a mosaic out of red, white, and blue custom Branson flags covering more than 1,300 square feet of space. This mosaic featured the letter B from the Branson logo, along with the signature star. This World Record had never been set before, was the only Flag Day World Record attempting to be set with flags, and spectators cheered on the efforts. Review, photography, and judging of the World Record featured an official Guinness World Record adjudicator, drone photography, a land surveyor, and nearly 500 made in the USA flags.

"The 250th Anniversary of our country is a once in a lifetime experience and we wanted to do it in grand style in one of the most patriotic places in America," said Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Heather Hermen. "Our community has wholeheartedly embraced this celebration and taking on the monumental task of a Guinness World Record, on Flag Day, achieving it, and celebrating made for a day in the record books of Branson's history."

During the World Record attempt, ten community members were responsible for placing hundreds of flags in the shape of the letter B, dealing with the wind, and working against the clock. Judging was handled by the Mayor of Branson, Larry Milton, Executive Director of the Bransons/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District, Kirk Elmquist, and elected Board of Aldermen, Dr. Alex Williams.

The custom flags are now available for purchase at The Flagstore, located at 114 S. Commercial Street, in Historic Downtown Branson. Flags are offered at the affordable rate of $20 per flag and the proceeds benefit the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson.

The World Record achievement would not have been possible without the assistance of Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, Branson Convention Center, Dolly Parton's Stampede, Titanic Museum, Great River Engineering, and the City of Branson.

Aerial view of the Record.

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Assembling crew with Adjudicator from Guinness World Records and the Record plaque.



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The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB + Taney County Partnership serves as the voice of government, economic and community development, and the primary marketing channel or Destination Marketing Organization, known as Explore Branson, www.explorebranson.com. Please contact Heather Hermen, chief marketing and communications officer, for more information: hhermen@bransoncvb.com, 417-243-2122.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301702

Source: Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB