Monash University Pioneers First Campus-Wide Deployment of Symetrix Cognio

Global university joins forces with Symetrix and PAVT to become the first institution to deploy Cognio, Symetrix's distributed AV Control platform, to support the next generation of Active Learning environments

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Symetrix , a global leader in high-performance AV processing, control, and monitoring solutions, today announced that Monash University, one of Australia's largest and most globally recognized universities, has become the first higher education institution to deploy Cognio , Symetrix's distributed AV and control platform, delivered in partnership with Symetrix and PAVT Australia & New Zealand.

As universities increasingly seek to create more technology-enabled learning spaces, Monash required an AV platform to support its ongoing commitment to cultivating student engagement and academic success. A pioneer of the Active Learning educational philosophy, Monash emphasizes flexible teaching methods, group participation, and dynamic classroom interaction over traditional one-way lecture models, creating a need for AV infrastructure that powers modern learning environments that can evolve over time without introducing unnecessary complexity or operational risk.

"Active learning environments require scalability, engagement, and reliability," said Peter MacLean, Audiovisual Design Manager and Lead Audiovisual Architect at Monash University. "The technology powering those spaces has to evolve alongside the way students and educators interact. We were looking for a modern solution that could support different room types and changing requirements without forcing us into completely separate workflows or management models."

Unlike conventional AV systems that centralize processing and control, Cognio distributes intelligence throughout the system, enabling organizations to design scalable environments that adapt and evolve over time. The architecture enabled Monash to standardize experiences across campus while independently managing and updating individual spaces without disrupting broader operations.

For Monash University, this approach offered a pathway to greater consistency across diverse teaching spaces, reducing complexity for support teams and creating a foundation for long-term growth. Because Cognio Spaces operate independently, Monash's AV team can dynamically update and optimize individual learning environments without disrupting the broader AV ecosystem or adjacent classrooms. This modular approach reduces downtime, simplifies ongoing management, and enables the efficient deployment of new functionality across the university's diverse and sprawling campus.

"Universities manage a broad range of learning environments, but instructors still expect a consistent experience from room to room," MacLean said. "As teaching models continue evolving, we needed an approach that could adapt alongside those changes without forcing constant redesigns."

The deployment centered on Symetrix Cognio C20 processors, along with Cognio Spaces, Signal Flow, and Control Screen workflows. The system was designed to integrate seamlessly with the school's existing AV ecosystem, encompassing a range of technologies, including Shure ANX4 and ULXD wireless systems, Powersoft Mezzo amplifiers, EAW MKC loudspeakers, Crestron NVX, Lightware, Audinate AVIO, and ECHO360 lecture capture. The deployment also leveraged the new Cognio API via a Crestron integration, enabling tighter interoperability between audio, video, and control workflows.

The collaboration between Monash, PAVT, and Symetrix was built on a shared objective of improving both user experience and operational flexibility, resulting in a future-focused AV infrastructure to power Monash for years to come.

"PAVT has built up decades of trust with Monash University, helping them build strong and repeatable standards in audio performance and deployability," said Ben Clarke, Technical Support Manager, PAVT Australia & New Zealand. "Monash is known for its willingness to explore new approaches when they can improve performance while maintaining the high standards expected across the institution. That made them an ideal partner for the first Cognio deployment."

The project also marks an important step forward in Symetrix's long-term vision for software-defined AV infrastructure. As the first deployment of Cognio, the project represents a significant milestone for Symetrix, validating a new approach to AV system architecture built around distributed intelligence rather than traditional processor-centric designs.

"Monash University is exactly the type of institution we envisioned when developing Cognio," said Mark Graham, CEO of Symetrix. "Leading organizations need systems that scale naturally, adapt continuously, and avoid the limitations created by centralized architectures. Monash's commitment to innovation and active learning made them an ideal partner to demonstrate what's possible with distributed AV."

Following the initial deployment, Monash plans to expand Cognio into additional teaching and multi-purpose spaces across campus, including sports facilities and worship centers.

The full Monash University customer story is available at https://www.symetrix.co/news/monash-university-reimagines-active-learning-with-symetrix-cognio.

Download the Monash University Cognio Case Study press kit here .

About Monash University

Monash University is one of Australia's leading universities and a globally recognized institution known for research, innovation, and progressive approaches to education. With campuses and partnerships around the world, Monash is committed to delivering learning environments that foster collaboration, engagement, and student success.

About PAVT Australia & New Zealand

PAVT Australia & New Zealand is a leading distributor and technical solutions provider serving the professional AV industry across the region. Known for deep technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships, PAVT supports integrators and end users with advanced AV technologies and ongoing support services.

About Symetrix

For 50 years, Symetrix has empowered AV professionals with high-performance signal processing, control, and monitoring solutions. Focused on delivering exceptional audio quality, intuitive design tools, and reliable networked systems, Symetrix serves customers across corporate, civic, education, healthcare, and entertainment markets worldwide. Learn more at www.symetrix.co .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

megan@grithaus.agency

+1 (617) 480-3674

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SOURCE: Symetrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/monash-university-pioneers-first-campus-wide-deployment-of-symetr-1177957