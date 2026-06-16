New AI-powered agents automate PBC validation, sample testing, and workpaper preparation to reduce manual effort and accelerate engagement workflows

Suralink, the agentic automation platform for accounting firms and their clients, today announced the launch of Cloud Testing Suite, a new set of agentic AI capabilities that execute document validation and sample testing procedures in real time.

Cloud Testing Suite brings two new AI agents deeper into the engagement workflow. Rather than waiting for engagement teams to manually initiate testwork, these agents begin working automatically when supporting documentation is uploaded.

The Document Prescreen Agent automatically reviews uploaded client documents against original request criteria and identifies incomplete or inaccurate submissions. By catching issues at the point of receipt, Suralink empowers firms to significantly reduce rework.

The Data Vouching Agent automates tracing and vouching sample selections against support documentation. As clients fulfill requests, the agent performs testing procedures, flags exceptions requiring attention, and prepares review-ready workpapers for detailed review.

"Engagement teams have spent too much time acting as request managers instead of focusing on analysis, judgment, and client advisory work," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "Cloud Testing Suite enables AI agents to take on validation, testing, and workpaper preparation as part of the engagement workflow autonomously, helping firms move work forward as soon as documents are received."

The launch comes on the heels of Suralink's significant ongoing investment in agentic AI, including the launch of Suralink's Agent Library, Financial Statement Tie Out and Workpaper Suite Intelligence.

To learn more about Cloud Testing Suite, visit https://www.suralink.com/cloud-testing-suite-suralink.

About Suralink

Suralink is the agentic automation platform for accounting professionals and their clients. By unifying the entire request-to-review process, Suralink replaces manual, fragmented workflows with a secure, centralized, and intelligent environment for managing requests, automating testing and review, and delivering a world-class experience for clients. The platform's configurable AI agents help stakeholders, teams, and clients pre-screen documents, validate data consistency, and surface critical insights throughout the entire engagement lifecycle.

Trusted by more than 800,000 users worldwide, Suralink helps firms drive growth, mitigate risk, and deliver their most efficient engagements ever.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616203123/en/

Contacts:

Ardy Taylor

Head of Marketing

ardy.taylor@suralink.com