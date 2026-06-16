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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 22:14 Uhr
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New River Electrical Corporation: New River Electrical Opens Richmond Office To Better Serve Central Virginia Customers

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / New River Electrical Corporation (NRE), one of the nation's leading 100% employee-owned electrical contractors with a growing national footprint, today announced the grand opening of its Richmond, Virginia office. This expansion strengthens NRE's ability to deliver critical infrastructure projects safely, efficiently, and reliably while deepening relationships with customers, expanding its Central Virginia presence, and creating new career opportunities in the region.

Richmond's continued economic growth and increasing infrastructure investment make it a strategic location for NRE as utility providers work to strengthen and modernize the electrical grid. The Richmond office, NRE's third location in Virginia, reflects the company's continued investment in the region-supporting long-standing customers including Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), while positioning the company to build relationships with additional utilities and cooperatives.

The Richmond team will execute NRE's full portfolio of services, including substation and transmission line construction up to 765kV, underground transmission, overhead and underground distribution, telecommunications, storm response, and industrial electrical systems. The office creates a centralized location for project management, engineering coordination, and customer engagement throughout Central Virginia.

"This investment in Richmond is about being closer to our customers and continuing to build on relationships we've developed over half a century," said Ike Poe, President and CEO of NRE. "As demand continues to grow, this office allows us to expand the services we provide, stay responsive to customer needs, and create new opportunities for employee-owners here in Virginia."

STRENGTHENING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

For more than seven decades, NRE has supported utility infrastructure across Virginia and the surrounding region. The Richmond office enhances the company's ability to connect more directly with customers-improving accessibility, communication, and responsiveness.

By establishing a local presence, NRE is positioned to grow within its existing customer base while pursuing new high-voltage construction, and EPC opportunities.

"Our customers expect strong execution, along with responsiveness, communication, and trust," said Jonathan Ginter, Senior Vice President of EPC Services. "Having a presence in Richmond allows us to be more accessible, more responsive, and more connected to the customers and communities we serve."

INVESTING IN PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

As a 100% employee-owned company, NRE offers employees the opportunity to share directly in the company's long-term success through ownership. The Richmond office strengthens NRE's workforce in a growing market while creating career paths for individuals who want to build meaningful careers serving customers across Central Virginia.

NRE is actively hiring across Virginia for field, operations, project management, and support roles. To learn more, visit newriverelectrical.com/careers.

ABOUT NEW RIVER ELECTRICAL CORPORATION

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100%-employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With more than 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. NRE delivers services nationwide and supports customers through offices in Roanoke and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; Ontario, California; and Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT

Nicole Rosario, MBA
Nrosario@nrec.net
614.264.4667
newriverelectrical.com

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-river-electrical-opens-richmond-office-to-better-serve-central-virginia-cust-1174976

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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