Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues increased 48% in Q4 2026 compared to Q4 2025, and 37% in FY 2026 compared to FY 2025
United States revenues increased 194% in Q4 2026 compared to Q4 2025 and 117% in FY 2026 compared to FY 2025
Net loss improved 25% in Q4 2026 compared to Q4 2025, and 8% in FY 2026 compared to FY 2025
EBITDA loss improved 66% in Q4 2026 compared to Q4 2025, and 38% in FY 2026 compared to FY 2025
BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for fiscal year 2026 and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.
"Fiscal 2026 was a year of significant progress for Sonoma," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "We delivered strong revenue growth while continuing to improve the financial health of the business as we maintained our focus on strategic growth, operational discipline, cost management, and efficient execution. Throughout the year, we continued to expand commercial partnerships, advance regulatory initiatives, and invest in product innovation. As we look ahead, our priority remains building a stronger and more scalable business by focusing on opportunities that align with our strategic objectives, generate attractive returns, and support long-term shareholder value. We believe the growing adoption of hypochlorous acid across healthcare, consumer, and wellness markets continues to create meaningful opportunities for Sonoma, and we remain focused on translating those opportunities into sustainable growth and improved profitability."
Recent Business Highlights
Sonoma continued to expand its product offerings, grow its distribution network, and expand regulatory approvals for its products:
In October 2025, Sonoma announced the registration of its manufacturing facility and listing of its Microcyn-based facial spray under the FDA's Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA).
Also in October 2025, Sonoma announced the launch of a new HOCl wound cleanser manufactured by Sonoma for Medline Industries, LP, to be distributed into hospital systems, home healthcare and other healthcare channels across the United States.
In August 2025, Reliefacyn Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel earned the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) Seal of Recognition, and in November 2025, Reliefacyn earned the National Rosacea Society (NRS) Seal of Acceptance.
Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
Total revenue of $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased by $1.8 million, or 48%, from $3.8 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to increased revenues in the United States, Europe and Rest of World, partially offset by declines in Asia and Latin America due to timing of customer orders. United States revenue of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 increased by $1.3 million, or 194%, from $0.7 million for the same period last year due to increased sales by new distributors selling our products.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Sonoma reported total revenues of $5.6 million and total cost of revenues of $3.4 million resulting in total gross profit of $2.2 million, or 39% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.5 million, or 41% of total revenue, in the same period last year.
Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $2.5 million, up $0.3 million, or 16%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to inflation and salary-related increases in Mexico.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 was $0.6 million, down by $0.2 million, or 25%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 of $0.2 million was down by $0.3 million, or 66%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.5 million for the same period last year.
As of March 31, 2026, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 million.
Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2026
Total revenues for fiscal year 2026 of $19.5 million increased by $5.2 million as compared to $14.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2025. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by increased revenues in all regions except Latin America due primarily to increased demand for our products. The decrease in Latin America was due to timing of customer orders.
For fiscal year 2026, Sonoma reported total revenues of $19.5 million and total cost of revenues of $12.1 million, resulting in total gross profit of $7.4 million, or 38% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $5.5 million, or 38% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year.
Total operating expenses during fiscal year 2026 were $9.9 million, up $0.7 million, or 8%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to market and inflation driven salary increases in Mexico.
Net loss during fiscal year 2026 was $3.2 million, down $0.3 million, or 8%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for fiscal year 2026 of $2.1 million was down $1.2 million, or 38%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $3.3 million for the same period last year.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, global economic conditions, prospective tariffs or changes to trade policies, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn and Reliefacyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Media and Investor Contact:
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ir@sonomapharma.com
Website: www.sonomapharma.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonoma-pharmaceuticals
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sonomapharma_us/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sonomapharma/
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
March 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,399
$
5,374
Accounts receivable, net
2,527
2,232
Inventories, net
3,651
2,915
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,436
1,915
Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount
87
212
Total current assets
12,100
12,648
Property and equipment, net
310
225
Operating lease, right of use assets
602
84
Deferred tax asset, net
884
589
Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion
-
73
Other assets
64
74
Total assets
$
13,960
$
13,693
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,923
$
953
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,252
2,224
Deferred revenue, current portion
284
641
Short-term debt
222
220
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
151
58
Total current liabilities
4,832
4,096
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
-
17
Withholding tax payable
5,564
5,142
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
469
27
Total liabilities
10,865
9,282
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 2025
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2026 and 2025, 1,799,057 and 1,634,265 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
207,319
206,593
Accumulated deficit
(200,981
)
(197,806
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,243
)
(4,376
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,095
4,411
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,960
$
13,693
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
5,561
$
3,754
$
19,529
$
14,288
Cost of revenues
3,380
2,226
12,114
8,823
Gross profit
2,181
1,528
7,415
5,465
Operating expenses
Research and development
545
411
2,271
1,814
Selling, general and administrative
1,987
1,773
7,605
7,361
Total operating expenses
2,532
2,184
9,876
9,175
Loss from operations
(351
)
(656
)
(2,461
)
(3,710
)
Other (expense) income
(146
)
128
(958
)
803
Loss before income taxes
(497
)
(528
)
(3,419
)
(2,907
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(84
)
(248
)
244
(550
)
Net loss
$
(581
)
$
(776
)
$
(3,175
)
$
(3,457
)
Net loss per share: basic and diluted
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(1.89
)
$
(2.79
)
Weighted-average number of shares: basic and diluted
1,736
1,619
1,684
1,241
Other comprehensive loss
Net loss
$
(581
)
$
(776
)
$
(3,175
)
$
(3,457
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(52
)
178
1,133
(1,653
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(633
)
$
(598
)
$
(2,042
)
$
(5,110
)
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss:
GAAP loss from operations as reported
$
(351
)
$
(656
)
$
(2,461
)
$
(3,710
)
Non-cash adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
134
90
255
224
Depreciation and amortization
34
31
139
138
Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss
$
(183
)
$
(535
)
$
(2,067
)
$
(3,348
)
(2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses:
GAAP net loss as reported
$
(581
)
$
(776
)
$
(3,175
)
$
(3,457
)
Non-cash adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
134
90
255
224
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)
169
162
1,446
(243
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
84
248
(244
)
550
Depreciation and amortization
34
31
139
138
Non-GAAP net loss minus non-cash expenses
$
(160
)
$
(245
)
$
(1,579
)
$
(2,788
)
(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses
GAAP operating expenses as reported
$
2,532
$
2,184
$
9,876
$
9,175
Non-cash adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(134
)
(90
)
(255
)
(224
)
Depreciation and amortization
(34
)
(31
)
(139
)
(138
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses
$
2,364
$
2,063
$
9,482
$
8,813
(1)
Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. . Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.
(2)
Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, income taxes, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.
(3)
Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period. . Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE SCHEDULES
(In thousands)
The following table shows the Company's revenues by geographic region:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
United States
$
2,002
$
681
$
1,321
194
%
Europe
1,725
1,580
145
9
%
Asia
381
485
(104
)
(21
%)
Latin America
759
788
(29
)
(4
%)
Rest of the World
694
220
474
215
%
Total
$
5,561
$
3,754
$
1,807
48
%
Year Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
United States
$
5,674
$
2,611
$
3,063
117
%
Europe
6,904
5,523
1,381
25
%
Asia
2,900
2,317
583
25
%
Latin America
2,373
2,962
(589
)
(20
%)
Rest of the World
1,678
875
803
92
%
Total
$
19,529
$
14,288
$
5,241
37
%
SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sonoma-pharmaceuticals-reports-fiscal-year-and-fourth-quarter-2026-fi-1178298