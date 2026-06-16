Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a Digital Infrastructure Platform enabling mission-critical connectivity, cloud, managed IT, and AI agent driven services for Canadian businesses, wishes to announce that in connection with the Cyclone Systems Inc. ("Cyclone") transaction that closed February 5, 2025, 50,000 common shares have been issued at $0.45 per share in settlement of $22,500 of the remaining $447,500 convertible debenture that was issued under the Cyclone transaction (the "Debenture"). The balance of the Debenture, namely $425,000, remains outstanding.

The $1,000,000 Debenture was originally issued to Cyclone in February 2025. $350,000 of the Debenture was converted into Uniserve common shares in June 2025, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debenture, leaving a balance of $650,000. On April 16, 2026, an aggregate of $202,500 of the Debenture was assigned to three parties, which assigned $202,500 of the Debenture has been converted into common shares in April 2026 leaving a balance of $447,500. On June 2, 2026, $22,500 of the Debenture was assigned and converted into common shares in June 2026, leaving a balance of $425,000.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify the number of stock options granted pursuant to its April 27, 2026 Press Release and confirms that the Company granted as of April 27 2026, an aggregate 665,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan, not 750,000 stock options to directors only as previously announced. The terms of the grant remain unchanged in that each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.70 per Share, exercisable for a two year term expiring April 27, 2028, vest immediately, and are subject to a four month hold period to August 28, 2026.

Certain directors of the Company received Options pursuant to the April 27, 2026 grant, and such issuance of Options is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such issuance of Options does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company's directors unanimously approved the issuance of the Options. There were no prior valuations made in the past 24 months in respect of the Company that relates to the subject matter of or is otherwise relevant to such issuance of the Options. The Company did not file a material change report respecting such issuance of the Options at least 21 days before such issuance, which is reasonable given the MI 61-101 exemptions noted above.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a Digital Infrastructure Platform that owns and operates the backbone enabling data, applications, AI, and digital services to function reliably, securely, and at scale. The Company provides connectivity, cloud, managed IT services, and data centre solutions to businesses across Canada.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301800

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation