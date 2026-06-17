Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Completes Project with Kuano, Using Their Quantum-Based Platform to Deliver Insights for PNKP Inhibitor Technology Optimization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated November 18, 2025, the completion of its pilot project with Kuano Ltd. ("Kuano"), supporting the continued advancement of Onco's PNKP Inhibitor Technology (also known as ONC010) through advanced AI-enabled and quantum-based computational approaches.

Kuano has completed the project and delivered findings derived from molecular modelling and advanced computational analytics that strengthen Onco's understanding of how its PNKP inhibitor and related analogs may interact with the PNKP target. The work produced a refined, testable structural hypothesis for PNKP inhibition and established a clearer framework to support ongoing structure-based optimization and next-stage evaluation of Onco's PNKP Inhibitor Technology within Onco's broader AI-enabled discovery workflow.

In addition, the project applied Kuano's quantum-based computational methods to evaluate PNKP structural behaviour across relevant model systems and develop human PNKP structural representations suitable for subsequent computational analysis, including follow-on structure-based assessment within Onco's discovery environment. Kuano also concluded that PNKP is compatible with the range of simulation approaches available on its platform for potential follow-on studies. In practical terms, these outcomes are intended to drive more informed compound prioritization and design decisions, with the aim of accelerating Onco's transition from modelling towards experimental validation.

"Drug discovery often stalls at the point where you have promising chemistry but not enough structural clarity to decide what to change next. This project focused on turning high-resolution molecular modelling into practical, testable hypotheses that can help teams move from exploration to confident iteration, with a clearer rationale for which experiments should matter most," stated Vid Stojevic, CEO and Co-Founder of Kuano.

The Company expects the completed work to inform follow-on initiatives across the PNKP Inhibitor Technology pipeline, including quantum-based QSAR modelling, toxicity mapping, and AI-assisted generative compound design to help expand and prioritize next-generation analogs for further evaluation.

"This completion is important because it strengthens the decision-making layer of our program. When you can connect modelling outputs to clear next actions, you reduce iteration cycles and focus resources on the most promising paths. We see this as a meaningful step toward accelerating how we prioritize compounds and advance candidates toward preclinical development," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, development plans, anticipated benefits of the completed Kuano project, future research, modelling, compound prioritization, and advancement toward preclinical development. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as 'expect', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'intend', 'estimate', 'potential', 'ongoing', 'may', 'will' and similar expressions.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material assumptions, including assumptions regarding the continued applicability of project findings, the effectiveness of computational and AI-enabled discovery approaches, the ability to translate modelling insights into experimental outcomes, the availability of resources, and the Company's ability to advance its PNKP Inhibitor Technology on a timely basis.

Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the inherent uncertainty of drug discovery and development, the early-stage nature of the Company's technology, the possibility that computational or modelling results may not be indicative of actual biological or clinical outcomes, changes in market, regulatory or scientific conditions, and other risks beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-completes-project-with-kuano-using-their-quantum-bas-1178288