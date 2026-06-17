Anastacya Walks the Runway at Miami Swim Week with World of Wellness

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Anastacya , a Ukrainian-born international artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, made her United States runway debut at Miami Swim Week, walking for World of Wellness. The appearance places her among a growing number of entrepreneurs and public figures who are becoming a visible part of one of the fashion calendar's most watched annual events.

Miami Swim Week has evolved significantly in recent years, expanding well beyond its origins as a trade event for swimwear designers. Today it draws a global audience and a roster of participants that reflects the broader intersection of fashion, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. This year's event featured Megan Thee Stallion, Bethenny Frankel, Brooks Nader, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle, and Ilona Maher, among a wide range of celebrities, athletes, influencers, and business figures. The presence of entrepreneurs and founders on and around the runway has become one of the defining characteristics of the modern event.

Anastacya's participation with World of Wellness adds another dimension to that narrative.

Before arriving in the United States, Anastacya spent years establishing her career in Dubai, where she became recognized across the city's business and cultural communities as both a visual artist and an active philanthropist. She built her professional profile across multiple disciplines, developing a body of work that spans her creative practice and her commitment to charitable causes. Her reputation in Dubai's international community was built steadily and across more than one field.

World of Wellness, the show Anastacya walked, fits naturally within her broader professional identity. Her work as an artist and her philanthropic pursuits have long centered on themes of wellbeing, purpose, and human connection, values that align with the brand's presence at Miami Swim Week.

As Miami Swim Week continues to grow as a platform where entrepreneurship, culture, and fashion meet, Anastacya's debut marks the beginning of her public presence in the American market. With her artistic practice, her philanthropic work, and her entrepreneurial background now being introduced to a new audience, her appearance at World of Wellness represents a first chapter rather than a standalone milestone.

About Anastacya

Anastacya is a Ukrainian-born international artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur based in the United States. She previously established her career across Dubai's business and cultural communities, where she was recognized as a visual artist and philanthropist. She recently relocated to the United States and made her American runway debut at Miami Swim Week with World of Wellness. For more information visit https://anastasiias.com .

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SOURCE: Anastacya

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/anastacya-walks-the-runway-at-miami-swim-week-with-world-of-wellne-1178177