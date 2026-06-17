TOKYO, Japan, June 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - BAE Systems and NEC Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine expertise for the implementation of active cyber defence (ACD) solutions for the Japanese Government. This MoU demonstrates the intent of both organisations to work together in various sectors beyond the defence domain, building on the momentum of the Japan-UK Strategic Cyber Partnership agreed by the respective Governments in January 2026.Under this MoU, BAE Systems and NEC will support the enhancement of the Japanese Government's cybersecurity posture through the joint development, implementation and delivery of ACD solutions. It brings together BAE Systems' vast expertise and knowledge of ACD best practices with NEC's technological capabilities, deployment experience and deep understanding of Japan's ACD policy and operational landscape. By combining complementary strengths, both organisations will aim to deliver capability that is practically grounded, technically robust and aligned with national security priorities.In addition, BAE Systems and NEC will explore the establishment of a business collaboration framework focused on bringing together industry stakeholders from the cybersecurity and national security sectors of both the UK and Japan to help drive collective cyber resilience. This is expected to support the growth of a highly skilled cyber sector in both nations.Andrea Thompson, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, said: "As a longstanding provider of cyber and digital capabilities to government organisations around the world, we recognise the importance of leveraging best-in-class capabilities to meet customers' needs and reflect their operational environment. Working together with NEC, we will turn our respective expertise into practical, operational capability in pursuit of a fair, safe and secure cyberspace."Noboru Nakatani, Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer, NEC Corporation, said: "Like many nations, we've seen a rise in cyber-attacks against national authorities and critical infrastructure. This is a trend which requires a proactive response. Government organisations need to know that they have access to the best possible technical and operational expertise, which is exactly what our cooperation with BAE Systems will deliver, enabling the implementation of ACD solutions to support long-term cyber resilience."About BAE Systems:At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of around 110,000 people in more than 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and keep critical information and infrastructure secure. BAE Systems has been active in Japan for over 50 years partnering to provide equipment including naval guns, electronic warfare capability, amphibious armoured vehicles and today we are a partner on the GCAP next generation aircraft programme.For more information on BAE Systems in Japan visit: www.baesystems.com/en-jp/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.