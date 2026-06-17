Vaisala Group: Inside information: Vaisala acquires AI weather company Atmo, Inc. to lead the transformation of meteorology

Vaisala Corporation

Inside information

June 17, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Vaisala acquires AI weather company Atmo, Inc. to lead the transformation of meteorology

Vaisala has signed an agreement to acquire Atmo, Inc., "Atmo", a San Francisco-based technology company leading the AI transformation of meteorology. The acquisition brings industry-leading AI weather forecasting technology in-house and positions Vaisala as the trusted partner for meteorological agencies, defense organizations, and weather-dependent industries navigating the most significant shift in weather forecasting in a century. Together, Vaisala and Atmo form the #1 weather technology company in the world, from sensor to insight.

Transaction highlights

Fixed purchase price (cash and debt free) of USD 70 million, to be paid mainly at closing through a combination of cash and newly issued Vaisala shares.

Additional cash earn-out up to USD 60 million to be paid based on business performance and retention of key employees for the period of 2026-2028.

Atmo net sales of USD 2 million in 2025; current contracted revenue for 2026 over USD 6 million.

20 professionals based in the United States, including the founders of Atmo, will join Vaisala upon closing

Closing expected end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The transaction does not affect Vaisala's business outlook for 2026 (as provided on April 24, 2026).

Strategic rationale

For decades, delivering advanced weather forecasting has required national-scale infrastructure: supercomputers, extensive observation networks, and hundreds of meteorologists. AI-driven forecasting models are changing that paradigm, producing highly accurate forecasts that are significantly faster than traditional numerical weather prediction models, on a fraction of the compute.

Atmo has been at the forefront of this technology development, serving defense and meteorological organizations in the United States and Asia-Pacific. Its technology was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the world's best inventions in 2024.



Together, Vaisala and Atmo bring a strong technological combination: close to a century of weather domain expertise and weather observation technology trusted by meteorological agencies in over 150 countries, now paired with frontier AI forecasting models. For weather-dependent organizations and industries, this means a single partner capable of supporting the full journey, from the most reliable sensor to the actionable insight that drives decision-making.

The acquisition is a natural expansion to accelerate Vaisala Xweather's technology roadmap and growth as a weather intelligence partner for meteorological agencies and defense organizations. It aligns with Vaisala's strategic priority to grow the share of services and software revenue. The Xweather business has grown by double digit percentages every year since it was established in 2022, and Atmo's technology platform is expected to further accelerate that growth.

"AI has already delivered more progress in forecasting speed and accuracy in the past two years than in the entire preceding decade. This is only the beginning. At Vaisala Xweather, we already serve over 40% of Fortune 100 companies with weather intelligence. Together with Atmo's leading AI team, we have everything we need to help meteorological agencies and defense organizations lead the AI era of weather," says Samuli Hänninen, Executive Vice President, Vaisala Xweather.

"Atmo pioneered AI weather forecasting and proved it in the field with governments and defense organizations worldwide. Delivering Atmo's breakthroughs to everyone takes trust and reach, and Vaisala has both, earned over nearly a century across 150 countries. Vaisala's vast weather sensing network and Atmo's AI models are a combination no competitor can replicate. This is how we scale AI meteorology across the planet," says Alexander Levy, Co-founder and CEO of Atmo.

Transaction and financial information

The fixed purchase price (cash and debt free) of the acquisition is USD 70 million, to be paid mainly at closing through a combination of cash and newly issued Vaisala shares. The cash portion will be funded from existing cash reserves and interest-bearing debt. For the share component, equivalent to EUR 9 million, Vaisala plans to issue new series A shares in connection with the completion of the transaction. Additionally, there is a contingent cash earn-out opportunity of up to USD 60 million, to be paid based on Atmo's business performance and retention of key employees for the period of 2026-2028.

In 2025, Atmo's net sales were USD 2 million and it currently has contracted revenue totaling over USD 6 million for 2026. The business is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. Atmo remains in its investment phase and is not yet EBIT profitable. Atmo's current assets at the end of 2025 totaled USD 3.7 million, and current liabilities at the end of 2025 totaled USD 1.8 million.

20 professionals based in the United States, including the founders of Atmo, will join Vaisala upon completion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. The transaction does not affect Vaisala's business outlook for 2026 (as provided on April 24, 2026).

Atmo, Inc. (unaudited) key figures:

USD million 2025 Net sales 2 USD million Total current assets 3.7 Total current liabilities 1.8

More information

Media enquiries:

Nina Eklund, Vice President, Communications and Brand

+358 40 6691 999

comms@vaisala.com



Investor enquiries:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Head of Investor Relations

+358 400 728 957

ir@vaisala.com

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Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

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