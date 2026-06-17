Financing for renewable energy generation projects in Brazil reached BRL 36.3 billion ($6.6 billion) in 2025, according to a survey by Clean Energy Latin America (CELA), a financial and strategic consulting firm. The total represents a 10.6% increase from 2024 but remains 22% below the record BRL 46.3 billion registered in 2022. CELA said the renewable energy sector has yet to return to pre-2023 investment levels, as high interest rates, regulatory changes, and ongoing curtailment continue to constrain new project development. The decline from the 2022 peak has not been uniform across technologies. ...

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